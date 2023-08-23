Mapimpi fighting for Bok place? 2019 World Cup hero's 'difficult' position as All Blacks loom

He has done nothing wrong at all, and he has nothing to prove, but given the form of those around him, 2019 World Cup final hero Makazole Mapimpi suddenly has a lot to play for against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday.

READ | Nothing friendly about it: 'It's a Test match,' says Eben on Twickenham clash against the old foe

Now 33 years old and almost certainly heading into his last World Cup, Mapimpi still boasts an incredible scoring record of 23 tries in 38 Test matches and, up until relatively recently, would have been the favourite to wear the number 11 jersey for his country's title defence in France.