Moodie at outside centre as Boks ring changes for All Blacks clash at Twickenham

Canan Moodie will start at outside centre for the Springboks when they tackle the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday night.

Moodie, who was man-of-the-match in last Saturday's 52-16 win over Wales in Cardiff, moves from wing to midfield in place of Jesse Kriel.

In all, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber made eight personnel changes - and one positional switch - to his starting XV for their final warm-up game before the World Cup.

Five forwards who started against Wales are retained. They are front rankers Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx, as well as loose forwards Siya Kolisi (captain) and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

There is a new lock pair in the form of Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert, while veteran Duane Vermeulen comes in at No 8.

In the backline, Faf de Klerk starts at scrumhalf to partner Manie Libbok at halfback. Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse are named on the left and right wings respectively, with Damian Willemse starting at fullback.

Moodie, who makes a first Test start at outside centre, will form a midfield combination with Andre Esterhuizen.

The Boks again opted for a six-two forwards-backs split on the bench. The forward reserves are locks Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman, props Trevor Nyakane and Ox Nche, hooker Bongi Mbonambi and loose forward Marco van Staden.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and fullback Willie le Roux are the backline reserves.

"Our objective since the beginning of the season was to strike a balance between performance and managing player load with only six Test matches to get ready for the World Cup, and we are pleased with the way we have developed in that regard," Nienaber said.

"In the last five matches we've given everyone, with the exception of the injured players, valuable game time, which is vital going into the World Cup, and we are satisfied with the way we have been building as a team."

Springbok team: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Willie le Roux

Nienaber said they've learnt lessons from their 35-20 loss to New Zealand in Auckland earlier in the season.

"The All Blacks will provide a different challenge to Wales, and we believe this group of players is the right mix for this match," the coach said.

"New Zealand play a high-tempo game, and they turn on the intensity from the starting whistle as they showed in Auckland, so it's vital that we start well this week.

"We took the lessons from that match, and we've built good momentum since, so this will be a fantastic test before we enter our Rugby World Cup campaign."

Nienaber added that they were excited to tackle their old rivals in front of a crowd of over 80 000.

"The rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks is one of the most intense in world rugby, so it's a great way for us to wrap up our warm-up matches before heading to France for the World Cup.

"This match may be on neutral ground, but we expect it to be as epic as every other Test between the teams. They are a quality team with several playmakers and physical forwards, and they'll give everything on Friday.

"We know what to expect and what we need to do to work our way into a position to get the desired result, so as a team we need to be ready mentally and physically."

Friday's clash kicks off at 20:30 (SA time).



