Nienaber's seen enough as Boks back Moodie to shine at 13: 'He's up for the challenge'

The Boks' faith in their utility backs is unwavering, but with Canan Moodie moving to No 13 for Friday's warm-up Test against the All Blacks in London, it will be tested.

Moodie has adapted to playing wing and fullback, but he hasn't played in midfield since his high school days.

The flyer from Paarl has been given the backing and blessing of coach Jacques Nienaber to succeed in the position.

For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Canan Moodie's move from wing to outside centre for Friday's warm-up Test against the All Blacks in London would be a test of faith for some, but Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber believes otherwise.

Moodie played in the position while at school at Paarl's Hoër Landbouskool Boland, but hasn't played there at senior level. Well, a debut in midfield for the Boks, against the All Blacks no less, will be quite the baptism.

Moodie steps in for Jesse Kriel, who played well in last week's 52-16 win against Wales in Cardiff and has been given the vote of confidence by Nienaber.

READ | Boks end intrigue and confusion: Pollard and co officially out of RWC, unless injuries strike

The Bok coach said on Monday that they've trained Moodie enough at No 13 and seen enough of him in the position to know that he'll fit like a glove, despite the excellence of those New Zealand backs.

"Canan is now a back-up 13 ... we have other options we can play there and we've done that," Nienaber explained.

"Jesse's played there and he's in form and we've moved Damian de Allende to 13, something we've done before.

"Lukhanyo is injured and is probably still two weeks away from being fully fit, so, with that in mind, we've trained Canan there and operated there.

Teams: New Zealand TBA South Africa 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Willie le Roux Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Willie le Roux

"It's going to be a nice challenge for him playing against a quality backline on the weekend.

"We know we've seen him on the training field, and he's been comfortable. I know there have been adjustments and he'll be facing a top outside centre in whoever the All Blacks pick.

"I truly believe he's up for the challenge."

Bok utility back Kurt-Lee Arende, who may be slightly older than Moodie but grew up with him in Paarl and plays with him at the Bulls, also expects Moodie to adapt to the challenge of playing outside centre at the highest level.

5 talking points | Wales v Boks: Siya back with a bang, goal-kicking woes and a lucky penalty try

"I've seen what he can do," Arendse said.

"He's grown as a player and he's very competitive. I think he'll do very well at 13 and I'm very happy for him.

"He's always said he'd like to get an opportunity at 13 and now it has arrived, and I think he'll make the best of it."







