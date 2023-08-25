No friendly affair: Kolisi predicts 'ugly, tough, but beautiful' game against All Blacks

Bok captain Siya Kolisi during a media conference at Hilton London Syon Park on 24 August 2023. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
The Springboks will go in guns blazing for Friday night's Rugby World Cup warm-up against the All Blacks at Twickenham.
It's the world champions' final warm-up game ahead of the showpiece in France, but Kolisi is adamant that it'll be a proper Test.
A capacity crowd of 82 000 is expected.
