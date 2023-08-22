Nothing friendly about it: 'It's a Test match,' says Eben on Twickenham clash against the old foe

Because there is all manner of psychological points to score from it, South Africa's final warm-up game for the Rugby World Cup - against bitter rivals New Zealand - has the potential to be conflicting for the players involved.



Win and the Springboks will have wrested the momentum the All Blacks so emphatically took in their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland earlier this season. Lose and they will have lost three matches in succession (if you add the Ellis Park defeat from last year) to the old enemy, which can't bode well for a possible quarter-final meeting at the tournament proper.

Then there's the small matter of safely negotiating what is probably the most highly charged fixture in rugby safely in a World Cup build-up that has already claimed a host of top players from countries, which include the Springboks.