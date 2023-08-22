45m ago

Share

Nothing friendly about it: 'It's a Test match,' says Eben on Twickenham clash against the old foe

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eben Etzebeth.
Eben Etzebeth.
Lee Warren

Because there is all manner of psychological points to score from it, South Africa's final warm-up game for the Rugby World Cup - against bitter rivals New Zealand - has the potential to be conflicting for the players involved.

Win and the Springboks will have wrested the momentum the All Blacks so emphatically took in their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland earlier this season. Lose and they will have lost three matches in succession (if you add the Ellis Park defeat from last year) to the old enemy, which can't bode well for a possible quarter-final meeting at the tournament proper.

Then there's the small matter of safely negotiating what is probably the most highly charged fixture in rugby safely in a World Cup build-up that has already claimed a host of top players from countries, which include the Springboks.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
springboksrwc 2023eben etzebethrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique, TBC
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo