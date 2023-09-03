Rassie pokes detractors of Boks' 7-1 split with stick again: 'We'd definitely use it again'

Rassie Erasmus, perhaps predictably, has news for members of the rugby fraternity who believe the Springboks' eye-catching and controversial 7-1 split on the bench against the All Blacks was a one-off event: it's not.

In fact, the national director of rugby would happily grant his blessing again under the right set of circumstances.

South Africa's tactic, which saw Cobus Reinach as the only back-up player in the backline in the 35-7 thumping of the old enemy at Twickenham, elicited fierce debate across a spectrum of observers.