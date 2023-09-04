RWC 2023: Coach Nienaber not fazed by Springboks' recent stuttering World Cup starts

TOULON - The Springboks will go into Sunday's Rugby World Cup opening game against Scotland in Marseille on an unnecessarily weird streak of having lost their last two tournament openers, but that's the least of coach Jacques Nienaber's concerns.



The Boks last won an opening game back on 11 September 2011 when they beat Wales 17-16 in Wellington, but then crashed out in the quarter-finals in New Zealand's capital city when they lost 11-9 against Australia on 9 October.

They infamously lost the 2015 opener 34-32 against Japan in Brighton, from where they finished third, while their 23-13 loss against New Zealand in Yokohama four years later was largely off-set and forgotten when the Boks won the World Cup in 2023.