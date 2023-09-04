1h ago

Share

Scots brace for Bok onslaught: 'Such a tough battle to get out of this group'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finn Russell (Getty)
Finn Russell (Getty)
  • Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell admits it will be a tough ask to emerge from Pool B at the Rugby World Cup.
  • The Scots are paired with South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.
  • They open their account against the Boks in Marseille on Sunday.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell says his side face an uphill battle to emerge from a stacked Rugby World Cup group that includes holders South Africa and the world's top-ranked side Ireland.

The Scots open their Pool B games against South Africa on Sunday before confronting Tonga, Romania and Ireland in that order.

READ | 'Facing Scotland a final for us,' says Bok star Kolbe

Scotland have reached the World Cup knockouts just once since 2007 but are in good form, having won seven of their past 10 Tests.

"It's going to be such a tough battle to get out of this group," 30-year-old Russell told AFP.

"That's got to be our main focus. We can't start looking ahead, we've got to just make sure that we do everything we can to try and get out of this group," he added.

Despite Scotland's impressive recent results, their record against three-time World Cup winners South Africa is poor.

They have beaten the Springboks just twice since the turn of the century.

"I think if we get them first up, then no matter what the result is, win or lose, we've got 13 days to switch off and refocus," Russell said.

"Switch off for a few days, refocus back into that Tonga game. It's quite a good first-up game."

Russell is about to embark on his third World Cup but his relationship with head coach Gregor Townsend has had its ups and downs.

He has been left out of Townsend's squad on several occasions due to differing opinions between the two.

"I've changed. I've had a baby now so that's a bit different," Russell said.

"Between me and Gregor there's been a few changes for both of us.

"But we're in a really good situation going into this World Cup which is great," he added.

Influential Russell knows the World Cup's home country very well.

Until June, he lived in the leafy south-western Parisian suburbs, playing more than 100 games for Racing 92.

Next season he will join English outfit Bath but he will miss some aspects of French life.

'Tour guide'

"I think the bakeries were brilliant, the patisseries were amazing," Russell said.

"The baguettes were always one of my favourite things.

"If you do get a baguette in Britain it's not half as good as it is in France.

"Simple things like that were really nice to have every day," the 72-time international added.

After meeting the Springboks next weekend in Marseille, Scotland, ranked fifth in the world, have a fortnight break before playing Tonga up the Cote d'Azur in Nice.

"I don't know if I'll be the tour guide but I'll be there to help out with any issues, any conversations, any questions that the squad have," Russell, a fluent French speaker, said.

"I don't know Nice that well but I'll try and find a few things for us to do on the days off down in Cannes or Antibes," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksscotlandrwc 2023finn russellrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo