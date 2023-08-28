Scott free! All Black bonus as Barrett available to face France in RWC opener





There was some good news for the All Blacks on Monday afternoon as lock Scott Barrett will be available to face hosts France in the opening clash of the Rugby World Cup.

This after an independent judicial committee ruled that his sending off against the Springboks in a warm-up clash on Friday evening for a second yellow card was sanction enough and no further action needed to be taken.

With South Africa rampant in the opening quarter of their clash at Twickenham, Barret received his first yellow card after New Zealand were warned for continually infringing.

A second followed before half-time when Barrett was ruled to have entered a ruck dangerously when he clattered into Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx's shoulder.

More to follow...



