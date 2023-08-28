1h ago

Scott free! All Black bonus as Barrett available to face France in RWC opener

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Scott Barrett (Getty)
Scott Barrett (Getty)


There was some good news for the All Blacks on Monday afternoon as lock Scott Barrett will be available to face hosts France in the opening clash of the Rugby World Cup.

This after an independent judicial committee ruled that his sending off against the Springboks in a warm-up clash on Friday evening for a second yellow card was sanction enough and no further action needed to be taken. 

With South Africa rampant in the opening quarter of their clash at Twickenham, Barret received his first yellow card after New Zealand were warned for continually infringing.

A second followed before half-time when Barrett was ruled to have entered a ruck dangerously when he clattered into Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx's shoulder. 

More to follow...


Fixtures
Fri 08 Sep 23 21:15 PM (SAST)
France
France
New Zealand
New Zealand
Stade de France, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Italy
Italy
Namibia
Namibia
Stade Geoffroy Guichard, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 09 Sep 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Ireland
Ireland
Romania
Romania
Stade Matmut-Atlantique, TBC
SuperSport
View More
