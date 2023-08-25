Statesman Siya reminds the world hard-tackling Springboks want to keep the game clean

On the eve of a unique Twickenham hit-out that's primed to showcase the unrelenting intensity of rugby's greatest rivalry, Siya Kolisi exuded his statesman-like qualities in reassuring all that the Springboks firmly remain in the business of keeping their game clean.

Discipline is squarely in the spotlight going into Friday night's match following a chastening week for England that saw skipper Owen Farrell and specialist No 8 Billy Vunipola receive bans of four and three weeks, respectively, for dangerous tackles.

Jacques Nienaber's troops themselves were reminded of how quickly a hit can go wrong last weekend when Damian Willemse was sent to the sin-bin for a chest-high tackle on Welsh winger Rio Dyer, which ended in a head clash and a cut to his cheek.