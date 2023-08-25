Twickers tussle: Boks-All Blacks clash on neutral ground points to brave new economic future

Siya Kolisi, like the expected capacity crowd of 82 000, is right to take Friday night's unique spectacle against the All Blacks at Twickenham for what it is: an "ugly and tough, but beautiful" appetiser for the attrition of the upcoming World Cup.

Yet, the reality of this seemingly once-off initiative is that it is a significant pointer to SA Rugby's future, especially as it continues to entrench itself in the Northern Hemisphere and continues its negotiations with CVC Capital Partners, the Luxembourg-based investment advisory firm keen on becoming a private equity partner of the local governing body.

CVC - which owns varying stakes in the Six Nations, English Premiership and URC - is an appealing fit for SA Rugby because the Boks, its flagship commercial property, remains in the frame to potentially switch to the Six Nations after 2025 if concessions to the Rugby Championship window can't be made.