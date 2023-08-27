Van der Merwe fires slow-starting Scots to victory over Georgia as Boks await

SA-born Duhan van der Merwe starred with a brace of tries as Scotland beat Georgia 33-6 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Edinburgh.

Scotland trailed 6-0 at half-time, before running in five tries in the second stanza.

The Scots tackle the Springboks in their World Cup opener in Marseille on September 10.

South African-born winger Duhan van der Merwe sparked Scotland's revival against Georgia with a brace of tries in the second half to help defeat the visitors 33-6 in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots, who will open their World Cup campaign against Van der Merwe's countrymen, the Springboks, went into half-time shaken, though not altogether stirred, by a 6-0 deficit after a pair of penalties from Georgia's Luka Matkava.

Van der Merwe's double contributed to Scotland's eventual five-try glut to go into the global showpiece that starts on 8 September on a triumphant note. They have trailed at the break in four successive matches.

As they were able to do against Italy and France, the hosts regained control of the match in the second half, with tries from Van der Merwe, who now has 20 Test tries for Scotland, Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey to finish their Summer Nations Series with three out of four wins.

Van der Merwe's opening try in the 45th minute came with a touch of dazzle off Scottish pivot Finn Russell's boot, whose deft kick in Georgia's 22 found the arms of the No 11 on the left before he trotted over for the touchdown.

The South African scored again with two minutes on the clock.

The victory over the Georgians, who have won 11 out of 13 Tests, will give Scotland some pep before the unenviable task of taking on defending champions South Africa, who sounded the alarm bells against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Friday before what is shaping up to be a tantalising bunfight for the world title.

Gregor Townsend has selected four South Africans in his 33-man World Cup squad: fliers Van der Merwe and Steyn, and props WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman.

Georgia open their World Cup campaign against the Wallabies.



