WP Rugby's do-or-die moment: Why latest private equity proposal needs to stick

Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) again stands on the verge of securing an equity deal that will provide much-needed relief through an injection of funds and resources, and those within its structures believe the need to get it over the line has become desperate.

The union will on Wednesday present the deal - from Red Disa Investment - to its general council, which is made up of the 102 clubs in the region, and they will argue that it must go through to essentially save the future of the union.