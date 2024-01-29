Bafana Bafana v Morocco: By the numbers...

Bafana Bafana take on Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Tuesday.

It will be the 10th match between the two nations since the first encounter in 1998.

Bafana boss Hugo Broos has a 50% win percentage from 26 matches in charge. Walid Regragui has a 57.14% average after 21 matches at the Moroccan helm.

Bafana Bafana are gearing up to meet Morocco in a highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash scheduled for Tuesday at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.



Kick-off is at 22:00 (SA time).

The upcoming encounter between Bafana and the Atlas Lions will mark their 10th overall meeting and their sixth clash in the continental showpiece.

In a football tale woven with passion and drama, Bafana first crossed paths with Morocco in the enchanting setting of Afcon's quarter-final in Burkina Faso back in February 1998.

A young Benni McCarthy ignited the scoreboard with a brilliant strike 21 minutes into the contest, answered by a spirited response from Saud Chiba for the North Africans just 14 minutes later.

Bafana Bafana v Morocco: Head to head 22 Feb 1998: South Africa 2-1 Morocco - Afcon quarter-final 30 Jan 2002: Morocco 1-3 South Africa - Afcon Group B 19 Sep 2002: Morocco 0-0 South Africa - International Friendly 04 Feb 2004: Morocco 1-1 South Africa - Afcon Group D 27 Jan 2013: Morocco 2-2 South Africa - Afcon Group A 11 Oct 2013: Morocco 1-1 South Africa - International Friendly 01 Jul 2019: South Africa 0-1 Morocco - Afcon Group D 09 Jun 2022: Morocco 2-1 South Africa - Afcon qualifier 17 Jun 2023 South Africa 2-1 Morocco - Afcon qualifier

Yet, it was David Nyathi who etched South Africa's name in victory, delivering a decisive goal.

Four years later, the two nations would meet again in Mali at the 2002 edition.

Sibusiso Zuma seized the spotlight by opening the scoring just three minutes before half-time. In the second act, Thabi Mngomeni and Siyabonga Nomvethe added their chapters to the narrative with second-half goals.

Despite Morocco's late attempt at a comeback, through Rachid Benmahmoud's 77th-minute penalty, Bafana held their ground, securing a resolute 3-1 victory.

Matches: Nine Bafana Bafana: 3 wins, 3 draws, 3 defeats Morocco: 3 wins, 3 draws, 3 defeats Goals scored: Bafana (GF: 12, GA:10), Morocco (GF: 10, GA:9)

Over the course of the next 21 years, spanning seven encounters, Morocco would assert their dominance, a testament to their prowess on the field.



One notable instance includes the group stage defeat suffered by Stuart Baxter's charges in the 2019 clash held in Egypt.

In the final Afcon qualifier last year at FNB Stadium, Bafana secured a stunning 2-1 victory against Morocco.

This result, despite having no implications on qualification as both nations had already booked their places at this year's tournament, showcased South Africa's potential to cause an upset.

Walid Regragui: Morocco record Matches: 21 (W12, D6, L3) Goals scored: 33 Goals conceded: 11 Win percentage: 57.14%

But Bafana will come up against Morocco who are a tough nut to crack under Walid Regragui.

The 48-year-old boasts a 57.14% win percentage, with 12 victories, six draws, and three losses in 21 matches.

His last defeat occurred at the hands of his counterpart on Tuesday evening, Hugo Broos, as they are currently on an eight-match unbeaten streak.

Morocco fact file: Rankings: 1 Africa, 13 world Key player: Achraf Hakimi Coach: Walid Regragui Previous appearances: 18 Best placing: Champions 1976 Nickname: Atlas Lions

The 71-year-old Broos took Bafana on a 530-day unbeaten streak that cracked against a lowly ranked Rwanda outfit in a World Cup qualifier last year.

Broos has overseen 26 matches and his 27th match also marks his 1 000th day in charge of Bafana since he replaced Molefi Ntseki on 5 May 2021.

Broos has a 50% win percentage after 13 wins, eight draws and five defeats.

Hugo Broos: Bafana record Matches: 26 (W13, D8, L5) Goals scored: 32 Goals conceded: 23 Win percentage: 50%

It has been 28 years since Bafana had last tasted Afcon glory, while 48 years for Morocco.

Broos, however, is the only individual with a gold medal from Afcon. He guided Cameroon to the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Bafana fact file Rankings: 12 Africa, 66 world Key player: Percy Tau Coach: Hugo Broos (BEL) Previous appearances: 10 Best placing: Champions 1996 Nickname: Bafana Bafana (The Boys)

Both nations want to end their trophy drought.

The winners will face either high flying Cape Verde or Mauritania in the quarter-final set for Saturday (22:00).