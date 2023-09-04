10m ago

Bafana boss Broos makes Chiefs U-turn with Mmodi call-up to replace injured Zwane

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
Pule Mmodi
Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had initially excluded Kaizer Chiefs players from the national team, stating that none were deserving of a spot.
  • Less than a week later, the Belgian has relented with a call-up for Pule Mmodi, who has scored three goals in two league matches as Chiefs' performances have improved.
  • Broos has also replaced midfielder Luke le Roux, who withdrew from the squad, with Portugal-based Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has called up Kaizer Chiefs' star attacking midfielder, Pule Mmodi, less than a week after proclaiming that no Amakhosi players deserved to be in the senior national team.

Since then, Broos confirmed that he had to call up three replacements for the friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. 

The 71-year-old named a 23-man squad on Wednesday last week for Bafana's upcoming international friendlies, but included no players from the Soweto giants.

"For the moment, Kaizer Chiefs is still Kaizer Chiefs of last year," Broos said during the announcement of the squad

"I'm very sorry, but now, for a moment, there is no player who deserves to be at Bafana Bafana."

But Chiefs have now gone on a three-match unbeaten run, after what has been a dismal start to the campaign for Molefi Ntseki's men, in time for Broos' SOS call to the in-form Mmodi.

The 30-year-old has scored three goals in two league matches and will replace Themba Zwane, who suffered a nasty cut above his eye during Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-1 draw with the Amakhosi in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final on Saturday.

Masandawana midfield ace Teboho Mokoena has also been replaced by TS Galaxy midfielder Mlungisi Mbunjana.

Elsewhere, midfielder Luke le Roux, who has since been transferred from Varbergs BoIS in Sweden to Netherlands outfit Volendam in the Eredivisie, has withdrawn from the Bafana squad.

Broos has opted to call upon Portugial-based midfielder Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole, who plays in the second division for C.D. Tondela, as his replacement.

Bafana Bafana revised squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (C.D. Tondela, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United)

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (both Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC, France)

namibiadr congobafana bafanaafcon 2023hugo broosSphephelo SitholePule Mmodisoccer
