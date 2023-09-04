Bafana coach holds ground on Chiefs remarks, eyes peace talks with Ntseki: 'I know he's upset'

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos clarified his comments about Kaizer Chiefs players, emphasising it was about their recent performance, not their skills.

Broos expressed frustration with the media misquoting him and threatened to limit future interactions if it continues.

Broos plans to reconcile with Molefi Ntseki, acknowledging that the Chiefs mentor may be upset but clarifying his previous statements about his charges.

Addressing the South African media and seeking to clarify his previous statements has become a routine practice for Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.



This trend underscores his ongoing engagement with the press and his commitment to ensuring that his messages are accurately conveyed and understood.

Just last week, the 71-year-old coach made a significant statement asserting that no players from Kaizer Chiefs are currently prepared to transition to the national senior team based on their current performances as he announced his 23-man squad for Bafana’s international friendly matches against Namibia (Saturday, 9 September – 15:00) and DR Congo (Tuesday, 12 September – 18:00).

He substantiated his viewpoint by providing a detailed explanation and clear insight into his rationale as he named eight Mamelodi Sundowns players, with five Orlando Pirates players in the team.

The Belgian-born mentor, who is multilingual and has honed his English skills over time, felt that his remarks were misunderstood. This misinterpretation upset the Amakhosi supporters and ruffled the feathers of the current Chiefs head coach, Molefi Ntseki.

On Monday, in Johannesburg, another solemn moment unfolded as preparations were under way for Bafana's upcoming matches. Broos once again sought to address the situation in a press conference but steadfastly stood by the statement he had made nearly a week earlier.

“I have to be careful of what I’m saying. I felt it the last few days that what you’re saying is not only what you mean,” said Broos, who was flanked and seated with defender Siyanda Xulu and midfielder Grant Margeman at FNB Stadium.

“There was a lot of commotion between me and Kaizer Chiefs, especially Mr. Ntseki, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs. I’m fully responsible for what I said last Wednesday when I announced the 23 players.”

But Broos had to tweak his squad as several players grappled with a series of injuries picked up while representing their respective clubs, prompting him to make a significant reversal in his selections.

He has now opted to include the in-form Amakhosi star attacking midfielder, Pule Mmodi, in place of Themba Zwane. Simultaneously, Lyle le Roux and Teboho Mokoena have been substituted with Mlungisi Mbunjana and Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole.

“About the players of Kaizer Chiefs - I said, first, that they don’t deserve to be with the national team

“And when I said they don’t deserve it, I didn’t mean that they didn’t have the skills, but the performances are not enough to be [with] Bafana Bafana.

“At that moment [when I made the announcement], Kaizer Chiefs had four points [from a possible] 12 in the [league] competition, and you saw what the reaction was of the supporters after their defeat to Galaxy. I don’t think that I said something wrong.

“Secondly, I’ve said that there are many new players [at Chiefs] and that it takes some time [for integration] and that is okay. It’s not easy to implement 5-6 new players in your team.

“As I said, nothing changed [at Chiefs] compared to last season. Kaizer Chiefs struggled all the season last year. I don’t know which plays in the ranking they ended, but the performances were not what we can expect from Kaizer Chiefs.”

Bafana Bafana revised squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United) Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United) Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (C.D. Tondela, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United) Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (both Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC, France)

A heavy silence pervaded the room as everyone attentively listened to Broos.

He firmly addressed specific sections of the media, critiquing them for misquoting him and misinterpreting his words.

“I’m not responsible for the things that someone amongst you [media] tried to put in my mouth, and I didn’t say, and I quote ‘Ntseki didn’t change anything’. I never said that, and that is very bad. And I’m really upset about that,” Broos continued.

“If you want to criticise the coach of a team, do it yourself. Don’t use me by letting me say things that I didn’t say. I’m really, really upset.

“I’m here because I trust you, and I hope that you quote me about things that I’m saying but not what you did now, and I know who did it.

“You can be sure that if I lose confidence in you [media] and trust that you don’t quote me correctly, that my press conferences will be very basic in the future. And that I will not answer any more questions from you. This is very bad.

“Again, I’ve always taken responsibility for what I’ve said, but not this. And I mean, what I’m saying now, you can’t do this.”

A little more than a year ago, Broos found himself in a situation of his own making, needing to extinguish a controversy he had sparked.

He openly declared that the "standard" of the DStv Premiership and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was subpar.

Broos made overtures to meet with PSL coaches in an effort to enhance relationships. However, his outreach was met with silence, attributed to the South African Football Association's oversight in failing to forward the intended letter.

Having been in charge of Bafana for 28 months (and the tenure still ongoing), Broos is now taking the initiative to reconcile his relationship with Ntseki personally. He plans to have a heart-to-heart with the former Bafana Bafana coach upon his return from Belgium in late September.

“After the game against DR Congo, I will go to Belgium for two weeks, [and] after that, I will contact Ntseki because I know him very well.

“My first idea was to have him as my assistant, but it didn't work, so then came Helman, whom I am very happy with, don't misunderstand me.

"I know that he [Ntseki] is upset because I said that [his] players don't deserve [to currently] now be Bafana players because of their current performances. I didn't say he hasn't changed anything [at Chiefs]."