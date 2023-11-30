Banyana Banyana look to end 2023 on victorious note and with a Wafcon ticket in the bag

Win on Saturday and Boks have realistic stab at Mallett's 1998 record

Boks to spring Kitshoff surprise for Cape Town? Unlikely, but loosehead plot thickens

King of the World Juniors: SA sprinter Walaza chooses home shores to embark on bright future

All Blacks feel the love from strong contingent of Cape Town fans: 'It meant a lot to the boys'

All eyes on Carley as officiating comes under the spotlight after Brace's Ellis Park faux pas

