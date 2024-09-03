1h ago

Share

Broos hands Bafana captaincy duties to Zwane for crucial 2025 Afcon qualifiers

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Themba Zwane (Victor Ihechi/Gallo Images)
Themba Zwane (Victor Ihechi/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers will see a change in leadership as Themba Zwane steps up to captain the national team.

Zwane takes over the armband from regular skipper Ronwen Williams, who is recovering from an injury and unable to participate in the naional camp.

Williams underwent successful shoulder surgery, addressing an issue that has troubled him since last season. He has since resumed training with Mamelodi Sundowns, working diligently to regain his peak form.

Williams, who has been a cornerstone of Bafana Bafana since Hugo Broos took over in June 2021, served as both the first-choice goalkeeper and captain.

With 28 appearances out of Broos's 34 matches, he has been instrumental in the squad, missing only six games under the Belgian's reign.

Teboho Mokoena is the most used player by Broos with 29 appearances under the 71-year-old.

Meanwhile, coach Hugo Broos made the announcement on Tuesday evening, entrusting the Zwane, who has featured 19 times under the Belgian, to guide South Africa through two vital matches in their Afcon campaign.

The 35-year-old Zwane will lead the team against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, 06 September (18:00), before heading into a challenging away fixture against South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September (15:00).

With the weight of expectation resting on his shoulders, Zwane's leadership will be crucial in ensuring Bafana Bafana start their qualification bid on a strong footing.

The squad's preparations have been bolstered by the full complement of players joining camp, with Elias Mokwana arriving on Monday evening, followed by Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole on Tuesday morning.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
Afcon qualifiers: Broos gambles on Dutchman as PSL delay puts Bafana in danger of going in cold
Bafana coach Broos confirms Chaine will replace Williams in Afcon qualifiers
Coach Broos mum on who will captain Bafana in Williams and Tau's absence
Read more on:
bafana bafanaafconthemba zwanesoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2387 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2413 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 325 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo