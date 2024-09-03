Broos hands Bafana captaincy duties to Zwane for crucial 2025 Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana's upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers will see a change in leadership as Themba Zwane steps up to captain the national team.

Zwane takes over the armband from regular skipper Ronwen Williams, who is recovering from an injury and unable to participate in the naional camp.

Williams underwent successful shoulder surgery, addressing an issue that has troubled him since last season. He has since resumed training with Mamelodi Sundowns, working diligently to regain his peak form.

Williams, who has been a cornerstone of Bafana Bafana since Hugo Broos took over in June 2021, served as both the first-choice goalkeeper and captain.

With 28 appearances out of Broos's 34 matches, he has been instrumental in the squad, missing only six games under the Belgian's reign.

Teboho Mokoena is the most used player by Broos with 29 appearances under the 71-year-old.

Meanwhile, coach Hugo Broos made the announcement on Tuesday evening, entrusting the Zwane, who has featured 19 times under the Belgian, to guide South Africa through two vital matches in their Afcon campaign.

The 35-year-old Zwane will lead the team against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, 06 September (18:00), before heading into a challenging away fixture against South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September (15:00).

With the weight of expectation resting on his shoulders, Zwane's leadership will be crucial in ensuring Bafana Bafana start their qualification bid on a strong footing.

The squad's preparations have been bolstered by the full complement of players joining camp, with Elias Mokwana arriving on Monday evening, followed by Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole on Tuesday morning.