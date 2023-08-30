1h ago

France-based Mothiba returns to Bafana fold as Broos names 23-man squad for Afcon tune-up

Tashreeq Vardien
  • Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo.
  • Striker Lebo Mothiba returns after an absence from the national team since 2019, with Grant Margeman also a notable selection.
  • The matches will be crucial for Broos to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations early next year and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page. 

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named his final 23-man squad for the international friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo.

Broos has kept the core of the squad with familiar individuals getting a call-up. However, France-based striker Lebo Mothiba, who plays for Strasbourg in Ligue 1, was recalled to the senior national squad. 

The 27-year-old has 14 appearances for Bafana and four goals to his name and last featured in national colours in 2019 against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiiers.

Another noteworthy name in the squad is Grant Margeman, who has starred for SuperSport United under the guidance of Gavin Hunt.

The upcoming matches hold immense significance for coach Broos, as the Belgian prepares Bafana for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February next year.

In a sequence of events, Bafana will first face Namibia on Saturday, 9 September (15:00) followed by a match against DR Congo three days later, on Tuesday, 12 September (17:00). Both of these clashes are designated to unfold at the renowned Orlando Stadium.

These matches will serve a dual purpose, providing Broos with the ideal opportunity to refine and optimise his team's strategies. Bafana will find out who their Afcon group opponents are when the draw is made on 12 October.

This preparation holds added significance, as Bafana are also on the brink of commencing their journey in the qualifying rounds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in November.

In a complex Group C, Bafana find themselves grouped with Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Benin.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United)

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (both Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC, France)

