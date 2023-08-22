Road to Afcon: Broos names preliminary Bafana squad for Namibia, DR Congo friendlies

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has named a 36-man preliminary squad for international friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo next month.

The matches are crucial for the Belgian-born mentor as Bafana gear up for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February in 2024.

Bafana will host Namibia on Saturday, 9 September, and three days later (Tuesday, 12 September) take on DR Congo.

The venues and kick-off times will be revealed in the coming days, the South African Football Association (SAFA) said on Tuesday.

Next week, Broos will announce the final 23-player list for these matches.

These matches will also give Broos the opportunity to fine-tune his tactics as Bafana will also kick-off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in November.

Bafana are in Group C alongside Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe Lesotho and Benin.

Bafana Bafana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu, Ime Okon (both SuperSport United), Sfiso Hlanti, Given Msimango (both Kaizer Chiefs), Keegan Allan (Moroka Swallows), Zuko Mdunyelwa (Chippa United)

Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St. Louis City SC, USA), Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Mlungisi Mbunjana (TS Galaxy)

Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Khanyiso Mayo, Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, USA), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (both Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC, France)