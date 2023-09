As the final whistle echoed through Monrovia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in late March this year, a once palpable tension transformed into a sigh of relief for Bafana Bafana's head coach, Hugo Broos.



Their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Liberia in the penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier marked a pivotal moment in the Belgian's tenure.

READ | Bafana coach holds ground on Chiefs remarks, eyes peace talks with Ntseki