1h ago

Share

Bafana striker Foster scores but Spurs sink Burnley, City annihilate Fulham, Forest stun Chelsea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lyle Foster of Burnley celebrates after scoring the teams first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.
Lyle Foster of Burnley celebrates after scoring the teams first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
  • Tottenham beat Burnley and now trail Man City by just two points in the Premier League.
  • Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as City claimed a 5-1 win against Fulham
  • Chelsea, despite massive spending, faces a lack of goalscorers and loses to an Anthony Elanga goal.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Tottenham Hotspurs sit just two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as their sparkling start under Ange Postecoglou continued.

Burnley had taken the lead after just four minutes at Turf Moor through Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who will return to South Africa early next week for international friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo.

But Son Heung-min, who was moved into a more central role by Postecoglou in place of Richarlison, soon proved his manager had pulled off another masterstroke.

The Tottenham captain's deft chip levelled before a thunderous strike from Cristian Romero put the visitors in front in first-half stoppage time.

James Maddison's curling finish from the edge of the box made it 3-1 before Son took centre stage to score twice in three minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Premier League fixtures/results

Friday, 1 September

Luton Town 1-2 West Ham

Saturday, 2 September 

Sheffield United 2-2 Everton

Man City 5-1 Fulham

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Burnley 2-5 Tottenham 

Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth 

Brighton v Newcastle - 18:30

Sunday, 3 September

Crystal Palace v Wolves - 15:00

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 15:00

Arsenal v Man United - 17:30

Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham.

In keeping with the early weeks of the season, City were good enough for the three points without ever hitting top gear.

The English champions were without manager Pep Guardiola as he recovers from back surgery in his native Catalonia.

The home side had not had a shot on target until Julian Alvarez turned home Haaland's cross to open the scoring on 31 minutes.

Fulham, who were missing influential midfielder Joao Palhinha after his deadline day move to Bayern Munich collapsed on Friday, responded immediately when Tim Ream tapped in from a corner.

City needed a set-piece of their own to restore the lead in controversial circumstances.

Nathan Ake's header was allowed to stand despite Manuel Akanji, who was in an offside position, jumping over the ball.

Haaland then exploded after the break. He became the fastest player to reach 40 Premier League goals, in just 39 appearances, with a cool finish from Phil Foden's through ball.

The Norwegian then put his missed penalty at Sheffield United last weekend behind him to slot home from the spot.

And he made it six goals in five games this season by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.

Billion pound Chelsea still toothless

Chelsea's spending on deadline day took their total splashed on new players in just over a year under a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly to over £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

Moises Caicedo's move from Brighton that could rise to £115 million broke the British transfer record last month.

But the Ecuador international was at fault for the only goal at Stamford Bridge to leave Mauricio Pochettino's men embarrassed.

Anthony Elanga slotted home three minutes into the second-half after Caicedo gave the ball away inisde his own half.

New signing Cole Palmer was thrown on to try and turn the game around, but Chelsea's lack of a natural goalscorer, despite their huge outlay, was again exposed.

Pochettino has won just one of his first four games in charge to leave Chelsea already eight points adrift of City.

Bournemouth were denied their first win under Andoni Iraola as Bryan Mbuemo snatched a 2-2 draw for Brentford.

Sheffield United and Everton secured their first point of the season after a pulsating 2-2 draw in the lunchtime kick-off.

Cameron Archer's debut strike and a Jordan Pickford own goal put the Blades in front after Abdoulaye Doucoure's early opener for Everton.

Arnaut Danjuma levelled early in the second-half, but Everton needed some heroics from Pickford in stoppage time to prevent slipping to a fourth straight defeat.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fulhamtottenham hotspurbournemouthnottingham forestburnleybrentfordchelseaman citypremier leaguelyle fostererling haalandsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sun 03 Sep 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
Liverpool
Liverpool
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Anfield
SuperSport
Sun 03 Sep 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Selhurst Park
SuperSport
Sun 03 Sep 23 17:30 PM (SAST)
Arsenal
Arsenal
Manchester United
Manchester United
Emirates Stadium
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 02 Sep 23
Manchester City
Manchester City 5
Fulham
Fulham 1
Sat 02 Sep 23
Chelsea
Chelsea 0
Forest
Forest 1
Sat 02 Sep 23
Burnley
Burnley 2
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 5
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Manchester City
4
4
12
Team Logo
2. Tottenham Hotspur
4
3
10
Team Logo
3. West Ham
4
3
10
Team Logo
4. Brighton
4
3
9
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo