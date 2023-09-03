1h ago

Aerial pursuit: Match-altering Hotto header secures dramatic win for Pirates against Stellies

Tashreeq Vardien
Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the MTN8 semi final 1st leg against Stellenbosch FC.
Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Orlando Pirates clawed their way from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 win against Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semi-final first leg.
  • Stellies took an early lead through Ismael Toure before the Buccaneers equalised via Zakhele Lepasa and secured a late victory courtesy of Deon Hotto.
  • The second leg is scheduled for 23 September.

Zakhele Lepasa and Deon Hotto each found the net, steering Orlando Pirates to a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over a spirited 10-man Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

Stellies grabbed the lead through an Ismael Toure header shortly after Thabo Moloisane was given his marching with a straight red card.

In the second half, Lepasa expertly landed his eighth goal in seven matches with a precision-timed header.

Deon Hotto electrified the stadium, igniting a surge of jubilation as he sealed the victory with a sensational 94th-minute header, leaving the fans in a frenzy of exhilaration.

In the midst of a capacity crowd, the determined Cape Winelands squad was resolute, aiming to bestow a fitting tribute of victory upon their head coach, Steve Barker, who was celebrating his 200th match in charge of Stellies since his arrival at the club in 2017.

And they did just that in the opening minutes.

Barker's team strategically stretched Pirates by leveraging the wing-backs Fawaaz Basadien and Dean van Rooyen. Simultaneously, the blistering speed of Iqraam Rayners posed a constant challenge for the Pirates' defensive unit. Mthethwa diligently fulfilled his defensive role in the midfield, effectively neutralising any looming attacking threats.

As the first half progressed, Pirates gradually asserted their dominance, commanding possession while the home side adopted a defensive stance to absorb the mounting pressure.

However, the balance shifted dramatically when, after 32 minutes of play, Stellies found themselves reduced to 10 men. Moloisane was shown a red card and sent off the field following a robust two-footed challenge on Patrick Maswanganyi.

Despite facing relentless pressure from the Buccaneers, it was Stellenbosch who orchestrated a remarkable turn of events just before halftime.

Basadien executed a perfectly timed cross by exploiting a precious corner opportunity, allowing Toure to elevate himself above the competition. He executed a breathtaking looping header from within the penalty area with finesse and precision, gifting his team the coveted lead.

In the 65th minute, the titans from Soweto found their equaliser, with Lepasa showcasing his lethal prowess in front of the net once more. A razor-sharp cross-cut through the defence and Lepasa's deft header left goalkeeper Sage Stephens utterly bamboozled as he netted his fourth goal of the competition.

After persistent efforts throughout the second half, Pirates' relentless pressure finally bore fruit in the 94th minute when Hotto etched his name onto the scoresheet.

Initiating from an adept passing sequence at the edge of the Stellies' area, Hotto positioned himself perfectly to connect with a decisive cross into the box.  

The pivotal second leg is set to unfold at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, 23 September, as the Buccaneers persist in their quest to safeguard their title.

orlando piratesstellenboschpslmtn8 semi finaldstv premiershipdeon hottoZakhele Lepasasoccer
