Comfortable, yet wasteful Sundowns cruise past PLK City to maintain perfect season start

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a 2-0 win against newly-promoted Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium despite finishing the game with 10 men.

The visitors had Lebogang Maboe sent off late in the game, but Lucas Ribeiro's brace had long made the game safe.

Sundowns moved to 18 points after six games, leading Golden Arrows by eight points and stretching their unbeaten streak to 30 matches.

Despite finishing with 10 men, Mamelodi Sundowns retained their perfect start to the 2023/24 season with a routine 2-0 win against Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.



Lucas Ribeiro drilled a brace that allowed Sundowns to go eight points clear at the top of the table, but outside of the comfort of their sixth consecutive win, Sundowns should have put more goals past their hosts.

They also had midfielder Lebogang Maboe sent off for a reckless challenge in the 85th minute, but still managed to get through the game as they gave Polokwane City a rude reminder of their class at this level.

That being said, Sundowns have now gone 30 games unbeaten, one game off Kaizer Chiefs' 2004/05 31-match unbeaten run.

Sundowns have won 24 and drawn six of their matches in their run, but it'll come under serious scrutiny when they face Orlando Pirates in their next league match at the Orlando Stadium on 19 September.

Such was Sundowns' dominance, after Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo's chance in the seventh minute, they firmly shut out the visitors.

Lively midfielder Marcelo Allende then coaxed a foul from City defender and captain Bulelani Nikani, from where referee Jelly Chavani had no option but to award an 11th-minute penalty.

It was converted a minute later by Ribeiro, from where Sundowns proceeded to dominate proceedings right through till the end.

Sundowns, for all their silky attacking endeavour, weren't getting the rewards they were seeking through their missed chances.

City also had their goalkeeper Lindokuhle Mathebula to thank for keeping a lid on the score with saves here and there.

While Neo Maema missed a chance from a Ribiero pass in the 24th minute, Mathebula was able to save an Allende freekick in the 33rd minute while still being wrong-footed.

The game was effectively done as a contest five minutes after the break when Ribeiro completed his brace after a flowing move effectively cut up City's defence.

It was from there that Sundowns, who were in the clear and in control, moved into wasteful mode against their hapless opponents.

In the 59th minute, Themba Zwane put a shot wide of Mathebula's net, with Sundowns' captain doing the same in the 78th minute.

Four minutes later, Mathebula pulled off an excellent save to deny Maema a well-deserved goal as the visitors hunted their third.

Maboe came and went, but Sundowns maintained control despite Oswin Appollis providing some trickery to keep the fans interested.