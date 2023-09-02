Double aerial brilliance: Castillo and Mudau turn up as Chiefs, Sundowns share spoils

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a dramatic draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final.

Amakhosi initially took the lead with Edson Castillo's diving header, but Sundowns equalized through Khuliso Mudau.

The second leg is eagerly anticipated at Lucas Moripe Stadium later this month.

Mamelodi Sundowns delivered a stunning blow deep into injury time, ensuring a dramatic 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi seemed destined for an extraordinary unexpected win, thanks to Edson Castillo's lone on-target diving header that propelled them into the lead midway through the second-half.

Nevertheless, in a breathtaking twist of fate, Khuliso Mudau emerged as the hero, crafting a superbly-executed equalizer, which saw head coach Rhulani Mokwena join celebrations at the corner flag.

Sundowns had entered the contest riding the wave of an impeccable record, boasting six victories in as many matches in the DStv Premiership. Additionally, they had shown their mettle by eliminating Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-finals.



Conversely, Chiefs had faced a rocky start to the current campaign. However, their fortunes had taken a turn for the better, with a recent resurgence marked by two consecutive triumphs in the Premiership. Notably, they clinched a victory over Stellenbosch in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Masandawana asserted their dominance from the very beginning, commanding possession, yet struggling to breach the resolute defense of the home team.

Lucas Ribeiro attempted to change the narrative with a thunderous long-range strike, testing goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, who exhibited exceptional reflexes to deny the powerful effort.

Sundowns encountered a setback midway through the first half when their key playmaker, Themba Zwane, had to be substituted due to an injury sustained in an unintentional collision with Yusuf Maart.

The Soweto giants opted for a more defensive strategy, opting to absorb the pressure and patiently await their chances.

They cleverly deployed players like Ashley Du Preez and Pule Mmodi to spearhead swift counter-attacks when opportunities arose, and that would happen midway through the second stanza for the home side.

Chiefs seized the initiative when Du Preez cleverly located an opening on the right flank, delivering an outstanding cross. Castillo showcased his prowess with a spectacular diving header at the far-post, propelling his team into the lead.

In response, Sundowns' coach Mokwena, made a decisive move by introducing attacker Junior Mendieta from the bench.

This strategic substitution would soon reveal its genius.

After relentless pressure and multiple thwarted attempts over 20 minutes, Mendieta's moment came during the dying embers of the match.



With impeccable accuracy, he swung a precise ball into the box, setting the stage for Mudau to elevate above all, powering a decisive header past Peterson in the suspenseful third minute of added time.

With the scoreboard now even, anticipation mounts for the crucial second leg set to be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, 23 September.



