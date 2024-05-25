25 May

Share

Mamelodi Sundowns' dreams of finishing PSL season unbeaten dashed by Cape Town City

accreditation
Njabulo Ngidi
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town City's Jaedin Rhodes duels Mamelodi Sundowns' Rivaldo Coetzee during the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 25 2024. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
Cape Town City's Jaedin Rhodes duels Mamelodi Sundowns' Rivaldo Coetzee during the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 25 2024. (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Read this for free
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Try our free 14-day trial
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
cape town citymamelodi sundownsdstv premiershiperic tinklerrhulani mokwenasoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Sat 14 Sep 24 15:00 PM (SAST)
Royal AM
Royal AM
Cape Town City FC
Cape Town City FC
Harry Gwala Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 14 Sep 24 17:30 PM (SAST)
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Free State Toyota Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 14 Sep 24 17:30 PM (SAST)
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Chippa United
Chippa United
Orlando Stadium
SuperSport
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo