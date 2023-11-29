Tiger heaps praise on Nadal ahead of swansong tennis season: 'I don't want to see him go'

Golf legend Tiger Woods has heaped praise on the " extraordinary" Rafael Nadal.

Nadal is set to make a comeback to tennis next year, but it could be his swansong season.

Woods has described Nadal as "beyond tough and beyond competitive".

American golf legend Tiger Woods has praised tennis star Rafael Nadal for his competitiveness ahead of the Spaniard's return to the ATP Tour following injury.



Nadal missed the 2023 campaign after he sustained a hip injury during his second-round defeat at the Australian Open which ironically is touted to be the tournament where he will make a comeback to the tour.

Woods revealed his thoughts on the 22-time Grand Slam winner's imminent return, heaping him with praise.

"Well, I think what Rafa, what he's done is extraordinary," said the 15-time major winner.

"I mean, he won the Australian Open on a broken foot. The guy is beyond tough and beyond competitive."

The 47-year-old Woods was speaking at a press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, where he is also making his competitive return since withdrawing from the Masters in April due to injury.

"He knows that Father Time is here. Every athlete faces it. Although in some sports it happens faster than others, and unfortunately, just like every sport, you get aged out," added Woods.

"I don't want to see him go. I never wanted to see Fed (Roger Federer) go, but that's what happened.

"We should all enjoy watching him compete and watching him play and what he's meant to the game, what he's meant to all of us, just to see the passion of how he plays and why he plays."

Nadal recently confirmed his comeback to the tour and revealed that full details about his schedule for the upcoming 2024 season would be announced soon.