WATCH | Bee-zarre! Tennis fan imitates bee in attempt to disrupt Greek star Tsitsipas

A tennis fan imitating buzzing bee sounds tried to disrupt Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 event.

Tsitsipas overcame the disruption to beat America's Ben Shelton.

Novak Djokovic also advanced after his opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired.

A bizarre incident occurred at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday when Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas was bothered by an unruly fan pretending to be a bee.

Tsitsipas, the world No 4, came up against American young gun Ben Shelton.

While preparing to serve in the second set, Tsitsipas stopped as he tried to swat away what he thought was a bee in close vicinity.

But he soon realised there was no bee and that it in fact was a fan in the stands imitating the buzzing sound.

Tsitsipas walked up to the chair umpire to complain.

"There's a person imitating a bee behind me. It's a buzz right before I serve," Tsitsipas told the umpire.

Tsitsipas then went to the back of the court where he confronted a group of fans. He identified the culprit as a woman sitting in close proximity to the court.

He then walked back to the umpire, demanding the woman to be removed from the stands. "It has never happened in my career. I know they're supporting the [other player] ... it's the lady over there. I want her out. She needs to go."

The umpire then said he would ask the lady to stop, before she seemingly apologised to Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas didn't let the incident perturb him too much though, as he went on to claim a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) victory. He will next face Hubert Hurkacz, after the Pole ended Borna Coric's reign as Cincinnati Masters champion with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 second-round win.

Results from ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open on Wednesday (x denotes seed): Women Second round Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-1, 6-0 Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Venus Williams (USA) 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x10) bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-4, 6-2 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-1, 6-3 Linda Noskova (CZE) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x9) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 Cori Gauff (USA x7) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-2, 6-2 Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Karolina Muchova (CZE) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 Jessica Pegula (USA x3) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 6-3 Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) bt Varvara Gracheva (FRA) 6-3, 6-1 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) bt Ann Li (USA) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 Men Second round Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x10) 6-3, 6-4 Max Purcell (AUS) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x5) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) bt Ben Shelton (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Borna Coric (CRO x15) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Holger Rune (DEN x6) 6-4, 2-0 abandon Alexander Zverev (GER x16) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 7-5, 6-4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6-3, 6-2 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x8) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) Taylor Fritz (USA x9) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS) 7-5, 6-4 Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-4, 0-0 abandon

Elsewhere, 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic also advanced to the third round when Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired hurt.

The world No 2 won the first set 6-4, before his opponent could not go on with a lower back injury.

"He told me it started yesterday," Djokovic said. "Hopefully he will be ready for New York (US Open).

"This is never the way you want to win, the crowd was expecting a match, a battle," the 36-year-old added.

"I have mixed emotions with how the match ended. I'm hoping to build form and progress through the tournament by raising my level."

Djokovic is playing in the United States for the first time since 2021. He was barred from entering the country during the latter stages of the Covic-19 pandemic after refusing to get vaccinated.

Djokovic's next opponent on Thursday will be French veteran Gael Monfils, who continued his run of comeback form by defeating Australian Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 to reach a third round for the second consecutive week.