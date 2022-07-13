33m ago

Camila Cabello's best beauty tips are to avoid stress and get enough sleep

Compiled by Palesa Chidi
The Havana hitmaker believes what is impacting her mental and emotional health will physically impact her, and she thinks it shows on her face if she's failed to get enough rest.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK's YouTube channel about her beauty secrets, the singer said: "As little stress as possible…I mean, I'm not saying I'm like the least stressed person ever…but I do try to take care of my mental and emotional health."

"I just know that anxiety and sadness is not great for anything. And also sleep. I'm not amazing at any of these things, but I've definitely noticed in my life that when I don't get a lot of sleep, or I'm really anxious, you can really see it in my face," she added.

One way that Camilla has eased the stress in her life is to take on board a valuable piece of advice not to expect to figure "everything" out instantly.

Asked the best piece of advice she's been given, she said: "You don't have to have everything figured out today. I really like that. Because sometimes the way my brain works, you want the advice that's going to make everything better and feel like an organised desk…I think that really soothes me when people are like, 'You don't have to have it figured out today.'"

Last September, the 25-year-old star attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a stunning pink and red satin gown with massive bow detail, and she admitted it was her favourite ever red carpet look.

She said: "I'm just going to think of the first thing that popped up in my mind – the VMAs [September 2021] when we sang Don't Go Yet. It was like a pink thing, and the make-up was really cool – it was like circles…That was like my favourite red carpet outfit that I can remember."

Read more on:
camila cabellobeautycelebritiestips
