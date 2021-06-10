Officially the G.O.A.T - Simone Biles breaks all-around title record at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles has broken the all-around title record at U.S. National Gymnastics Championships, officially making her the best gymnast of all time.

"I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I'll attend," she says via statement. "But it's also the road to Tokyo, and after this, we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment."

Second place in the All-round category is Sunisa Lee



Followed by Jordan Chiles in third place.



Simone also took first place in vault balance beam and floor. Following her triumph, Simone has officially been called to the 2021-2022 U.S. Women's Gymnastics national team.

She will compete for a spot on the Olymic team at the U.S. Olympic Trials, which are set to take place from 24 - 27 June 2021.



Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram