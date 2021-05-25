'Vaccinated people get 14% more matches' - Dating apps launch new features to encourage vaccinations

It's not surprising that dating apps have maintained their popularity throughout the pandemic, as adults continue to seek connections.

So of course it would follow that this is where vaccination promos would be rolled out - not only to encourage more people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated, but to ensure that users are safe should they choose to eventually meet up with a prospective date.

This is why popular dating apps including Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid will now offer vaccination status badges on users’ profiles.

Additionally, filters will be provided so users can see who’s been vaccinated, and premium content will be offered to those who have been vaccinated.

“Vaccinated people will also receive a free ‘boost’ to move their profile to the front of a dater’s stack,” the White House said in a statement.

According to OkCupid, "people who are vaccinated – or plan to – get 14 percent more matches."

Bumble, Match, Badoo, BLK, Chispa and Plenty of Fish will also join the effort to promote Covid-19 vaccines. This comes after the White House announced the initiative in support of the US president's goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated by 4 July 2021.

