4h ago

add bookmark

'Vaccinated people get 14% more matches' - Dating apps launch new features to encourage vaccinations

Compiled by Afika Jadezweni
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Illustration. (Photo: Getty Images)
Illustration. (Photo: Getty Images)

It's not surprising that dating apps have maintained their popularity throughout the pandemic, as adults continue to seek connections.

So of course it would follow that this is where vaccination promos would be rolled out - not only to encourage more people to make use of the opportunity to get vaccinated, but to ensure that users are safe should they choose to eventually meet up with a prospective date.

This is why popular dating apps including Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid will now offer vaccination status badges on users’ profiles.

Additionally, filters will be provided so users can see who’s been vaccinated, and premium content will be offered to those who have been vaccinated. 

READ MORE: Men are from Mars, women are from… Mars? How people choose partners is surprisingly similar

“Vaccinated people will also receive a free ‘boost’ to move their profile to the front of a dater’s stack,” the White House said in a statement. 

According to OkCupid, "people who are vaccinated – or plan to – get 14 percent more matches."

Bumble, Match, Badoo, BLK, Chispa and Plenty of Fish will also join the effort to promote Covid-19 vaccines. This comes after the White House announced the initiative in support of the US president's goal of getting 70% of American adults vaccinated by 4 July 2021.

Follow us on social media: FacebookTwitterInstagram

Sign up to W24's newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dating appsvaccine
Voting Booth
From the Grammys to the NAACP Image Awards to the Oscars; who was your overall best-dressed celebrity of the 2021 awards season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Regina King
16% - 23 votes
Zendaya
40% - 59 votes
Anya Taylor-Joy
7% - 10 votes
Emma Corrin
3% - 4 votes
Angela Bassett
16% - 23 votes
Viola Davis
16% - 24 votes
Jurnee Smollett
1% - 2 votes
Cynthia Erivo
2% - 3 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Fashion
Retro, audacious, and epic describe the best looks seen on the 2021 Billboard...

24 May

Retro, audacious, and epic describe the best looks seen on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet
South Africans queue outside Louis Vuitton daily, but African luxury prices make...

20 May

South Africans queue outside Louis Vuitton daily, but African luxury prices make them flinch. Why?
EXCLUSIVE | The hands that made light work of Zozibini Tunzi's...

19 May

EXCLUSIVE | The hands that made light work of Zozibini Tunzi's soon-to-be-exhibited 6.6kg gown
As with all things fashion during September, New York Fashion Week is shaping up...

18 May

As with all things fashion during September, New York Fashion Week is shaping up to be huge
Latest fashion articles.
Bride
'I faked my wedding to make my ex jealous. I bought a dress, had a photoshoot,...

23 May

'I faked my wedding to make my ex jealous. I bought a dress, had a photoshoot, posted pics on socials'
Ariana Grande had a secret wedding! Here are other celebs who married out of the...

20 May

Ariana Grande had a secret wedding! Here are other celebs who married out of the public eye
Bride upset maid of honour wore a white dress at non-wedding related brunch with...

11 May

Bride upset maid of honour wore a white dress at non-wedding related brunch with friends
Uncle refuses to eat a meal without meat at his niece's upcoming vegan wedding,...

18 Apr

Uncle refuses to eat a meal without meat at his niece's upcoming vegan wedding, stirs family drama
Latest bridal articles
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo