Mom receives backlash for waxing 3-year-old daughter's brows: 'It's just basic grooming'

The 31-year-old Leah Garcia has received a lot of backlash online after sharing that she waxes her three-year-old daughter's brows.

Bliss was just over two years old when her mom started waxing her eyebrows to get rid of a unibrow.

The mom-of-two says it's just "basic grooming", and she does it to stop her daughter from being bullied.

Leah Garcia, 31, from Texas, US, has fired back at claims she's a bad mom for wanting to give her three-year-old daughter, Bliss, the eyebrow treatment, stating it'll save her from getting bullied when she's older.

Leah, who is of Hispanic heritage, suffered ridicule throughout her childhood for having thick and dark hair, as well as a prominent monobrow, and noticed her two daughters were similar.

Intent on preventing her daughters from suffering the same cruel jibes, she waxes the eyebrows of both her daughters, Behautti, 11, and Bliss, three.

However, since posting a photo of the beauty regime, she's received backlash from people saying she's making her daughter insecure about something she's unaware of.

Leah explains: "Bliss was just over two when I started waxing her. Bliss and her sister Behautti have eight years between them, and Bliss would always see me wax her older sister's eyebrows, so she asked me if she could have it done too.

"She asked two or three times before I finally gave in, but she never said I have a unibrow; she just showed an interest in it."

Leah says she has a "waxing day" for herself once a week and offers to wax her daughters' brows as well. "If they say no, I don't do it."



While many have said that Bliss has no idea she even has a unibrow, her mom explains that she wanted to start waxing it early on "because the sooner you start with waxing, the less it grows back."

She continues: "With Behautti - who's 11 - she hardly has a unibrow now because we've been waxing it for so long. I don't mess with any other part of their eyebrows.

"It doesn't hurt Bliss any more than pulling off a plaster, it's just basic grooming. Unless you've struggled with it yourself, you don't know."

Leah insists she's not projecting her insecurities onto her daughter.

"People say I'm projecting my own insecurities onto her and that I should teach her not to care what people think, but at the end of the day, she's human, and as much as we want to say what people say, doesn't bother you, it does.

"I've never seen an adult walking around with a unibrow because they love it so much. When people say, 'why are you doing that?', I say, 'well, I guarantee you don't enjoy having a unibrow'."

The 31-year-old equates the eyebrow waxing to getting a haircut, saying it's part of basic grooming. "If they grow up and want thick eyebrows again, it's easy to come back from, but being bullied is something you don't come back from, and I'm preventing it from happening in the first place.



"It is a hard thing to come back from, and I'm just preventing that trauma, like any parent would want to do."

She has encouraged other moms to do what they feel is best for their children, saying that she teaches her girls "to be unapologetically themselves, and I know them better than anyone else in this world."

"I got so many comments from other moms thanking me and saying they have wanted to do this as well but were worried what others would think.

"Others say they do this but have done it in secret as they were worried about what people would say."

Leah herself grew up being tormented for her looks, and she wants to make sure her daughters never have to go through what she did.



She adds: "We have very thick hairs which are from my Hispanic roots. I am very hairy, and I remember being younger and none of my siblings were as hairy as me, and they would make fun of me.

"In school, kids pointed it out, and boys even asked me why my eyebrows looked so big, and that was the first time anyone apart from my siblings made fun of me.

"No matter what, my parents wouldn't let me wax, so I shaved them, and of course, it didn't look great, so I got made fun of even more.

"When people say I'm making her insecure, I laugh and think there is nothing in the world that can make her insecure. She has so much confidence."



