15 Sep

WATCH | 'She looks like me': Grab your tissues for these moving reactions to Disney's black Ariel

accreditation
Futhi Masilela
Halle Bailey. Photographed by Matt Winkelmeyer
  • In 2019, Walt Disney announced Halle Bailey would be the main character in 'The Little Mermaid'.
  • Now, the company has released the trailer for the long-awaited Disney princess movie.
  • Parents have been taking videos of their little ones reacting to the mermaid being Black.

The importance of representation has been a popular topic for years now, and we're very glad to see it go from discussion to action. This week, the trailer for the long-awaited movie 'The Little Mermaid' came out, and social media has been in a frenzy since. The trailer has already reached more than 14 million views on YouTube.

Now, you may ask why a Walt Disney movie is such a big deal. Well, it's because, for the very first time, the lead actor of a popular Disney movie is a black girl with dreadlocks. She's award-winning singer and actor Halle Bailey, from the duo Chloe & Halle. Upon the trailer's release, parents took to social media to share their baby girls' reactions to it, and those moments have proven more than ever that representation matters.  

As the trailer begins, Halle sings beautifully under the sea and then seconds later, her face is shown on the screen, and that is the part where all the brown girls gasp in awe. A true reflection of what it means to have your favourite Disney princess look like you. 

Grab your tissues because you are about to get emotional and, most importantly, feel goosebumps.

"She's like me"

"I think she's brown"

"She's black! Oh My Gosh"

"She looks like me"

"Wooow!!"

"She's blaaaack!"


Read more on:
halle baileyrepresentationthe little mermaidwalt disney
