WATCH | 'She looks like me': Grab your tissues for these moving reactions to Disney's black Ariel

- In 2019, Walt Disney announced Halle Bailey would be the main character in 'The Little Mermaid'.
- Now, the company has released the trailer for the long-awaited Disney princess movie.
- Parents have been taking videos of their little ones reacting to the mermaid being Black.
The importance of representation has been a popular topic for years now, and we're very glad to see it go from discussion to action. This week, the trailer for the long-awaited movie 'The Little Mermaid' came out, and social media has been in a frenzy since. The trailer has already reached more than 14 million views on YouTube.
Now, you may ask why a Walt Disney movie is such a big deal. Well, it's because, for the very first time, the lead actor of a popular Disney movie is a black girl with dreadlocks. She's award-winning singer and actor Halle Bailey, from the duo Chloe & Halle. Upon the trailer's release, parents took to social media to share their baby girls' reactions to it, and those moments have proven more than ever that representation matters.
READ MORE | 'You are beautiful and enough as you are'- Nandikwa Dolls founder on diversity and beauty standards
Grab your tissues because you are about to get emotional and, most importantly, feel goosebumps.
"She's like me"
"I think she's brown"
READ MORE | Most black women embrace their natural hair, but it's also okay if you choose to relax your afro
"She's black! Oh My Gosh"
READ MORE | DJ Zinhle on why local and African brands deserve to be in luxury retail spaces
"Ariel looks like me"
Do you have a story to share? Tell us here.
Sign up to W24's Newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways.
"She's black like me. I love it"
"She got locs"
READ MORE | Zoey Seboe on Miss SA and her rare skin condition: 'Beauty is knowing that simply existing is enough'