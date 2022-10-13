55m ago

How George Clooney's age has made him a better husband

Nikita Coetzee
Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Photo: Mauro Fagiani/NurPhoto/Getty Images
  • George Clooney says settling down later in life provided him with a level of maturity that has helped him to be a better husband.
  • The 61-year-old actor told E! News that as he's gotten older, he has "kind of looked at things differently", and things that would have bothered him are easy to put aside now. 
  • But even though he has discovered the secret to a successful relationship for him and his partner, George says he is in no position to advise others. 


Once the most notorious bachelor in Hollywood, George Clooney is now a happily married man and father of two.

While he waited quite a long time before deciding to settle down again, the 61-year-old actor says his age has helped him keep the peace in his marriage.

George married Amal in 2014, and the pair have two children together.

The Ticket to Paradise star told E! News that the wait gave him a level of maturity that has allowed him to be the perfect partner for his wife.

"We agree on most things," he said, adding: "When you're 61, which apparently I am... As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently."

George gave an example of something that would have bothered him in his younger years. Referring to a home renovation, he said: "Amal wants to paint the wall yellow. And if I was younger, I [would] feel like that's a stupid colour. And now you just go, 'I don't care. Who cares if a wall's yellow?'"

But even though the actor has discovered the secret to a happy marriage for himself and his partner, he says he is in no position to advise other couples. 

"Because I started so late, I'm not allowed to give advice to anyone."

Instead, George just acknowledges that he is the "luckiest human being alive" and appreciates that. 


