Love bombing: Here's how to recognise this manipulative relationship tactic

Psychologist Dr Nicole LePera shares that love bombing is a common form of emotional abuse that goes unrecognised.

What some people may think is love could be a way to trap them into an overwhelming and manipulative relationship.

It's common for people who love bomb to want to move in quickly or push for commitment without fully getting to know their partner.

At first, it may seem like someone is smitten and madly in love with you when they show you affection and behaviour that essentially overwhelms you. The endless calls, messages or even gifts are called love bombing. Before you get too excited over being loved, be careful that this isn't a mere manipulation tactic.



Signs of love bombing according to the expert:

1. The relationship feels like it's moving too quickly

It's common for people who love bomb to want to move in quickly or push for commitment without getting to know someone truly. If you get that intuitive feeling things are moving too quickly, trust it.

2. Their love comes with conditions

People who love bomb might have unrealistic expectations about how you should behave or react. They shower you with gifts, and when you thank them, they say you're ungrateful. They have high expectations about how you should reciprocate, and their gifts or actions all come with conditions.

3. They demand excessive attention

Attachment wounding causes people who love bomb to need a constant sign that their partner loves them. They struggle with separation anxiety, allowing space, or understanding the need for outside relationships. They might guilt trip their partner when they're not the sole focus.

4. They're highly critical

Just as people who love bomb can shower people with praise, they can also shower them with criticism. People who love bomb usually struggle to regulate their emotions. When upset, they can easily spiral into harsh criticism and insults. Sometimes, they might dissociate and not even remember interactions.

Then, they'll profusely apologise and promise it will never happen again. It always does happen again because they cannot regulate their emotional state and lack impulse control.

5. They don't understand or respect boundaries



People who love bomb don't have boundaries or expect anyone in their lives to have boundaries. Their emotional immaturity doesn't allow them to understand that people have different needs than they do. When you set a boundary, they don't respect it and expect you to be fine. You tell your partner that you need a night to catch up with work and get some space, and they show up anyway.



