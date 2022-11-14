2h ago

add bookmark

Love bombing: Here's how to recognise this manipulative relationship tactic

accreditation
Compiled by Bonolo Sekudu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Illustration by Getty Images
Illustration by Getty Images
  • Psychologist Dr Nicole LePera shares that love bombing is a common form of emotional abuse that goes unrecognised.
  • What some people may think is love could be a way to trap them into an overwhelming and manipulative relationship.
  • It's common for people who love bomb to want to move in quickly or push for commitment without fully getting to know their partner.

At first, it may seem like someone is smitten and madly in love with you when they show you affection and behaviour that essentially overwhelms you. The endless calls, messages or even gifts are called love bombing. Before you get too excited over being loved, be careful that this isn't a mere manipulation tactic. 

Psychologist Dr Nicole LePera shares that love bombing is a common form of emotional abuse that goes unrecognised. 

READ MORE | You need to know these 6 new dating terms and the manipulative tactics they expose

Signs of love bombing according to the expert:

1. The relationship feels like it's moving too quickly

It's common for people who love bomb to want to move in quickly or push for commitment without getting to know someone truly. If you get that intuitive feeling things are moving too quickly, trust it. 

2. Their love comes with conditions

People who love bomb might have unrealistic expectations about how you should behave or react. They shower you with gifts, and when you thank them, they say you're ungrateful. They have high expectations about how you should reciprocate, and their gifts or actions all come with conditions.

3. They demand excessive attention

Attachment wounding causes people who love bomb to need a constant sign that their partner loves them. They struggle with separation anxiety, allowing space, or understanding the need for outside relationships. They might guilt trip their partner when they're not the sole focus. 

READ MORE | Here's what gaslighting looks like in marriages

4. They're highly critical

Just as people who love bomb can shower people with praise, they can also shower them with criticism. People who love bomb usually struggle to regulate their emotions. When upset, they can easily spiral into harsh criticism and insults. Sometimes, they might dissociate and not even remember interactions.

Then, they'll profusely apologise and promise it will never happen again. It always does happen again because they cannot regulate their emotional state and lack impulse control.

Have you ever been in an overwhelming relationship? Tell us about it here.

5. They don't understand or respect boundaries 

People who love bomb don't have boundaries or expect anyone in their lives to have boundaries. Their emotional immaturity doesn't allow them to understand that people have different needs than they do. When you set a boundary, they don't respect it and expect you to be fine. You tell your partner that you need a night to catch up with work and get some space, and they show up anyway.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
toxic partnerloverelationships
Voting Booth
Would you leave your partner if they have a controlling, meddling parent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, I would tolerate the in-law as much as possible even if my partner doesn't see their behaviour as a problem.
15% - 101 votes
No, but only if my partner supports me.
53% - 354 votes
Yes, my peace comes first and I know I'd be fighting a losing battle.
20% - 136 votes
Yes, even if my partner supports me, the stress is not worth it.
12% - 77 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Fashion
Consumers still splurging on luxury items despite soaring prices

01 Aug

Consumers still splurging on luxury items despite soaring prices
A R14 000 Louis Vuitton coaster, plus other surprising luxury items locals have...

26 Jul

A R14 000 Louis Vuitton coaster, plus other surprising luxury items locals have splurged on
PHOTOS | The Barbiecore trend is making waves in Hollywood - Here's how to nail...

23 Jul

PHOTOS | The Barbiecore trend is making waves in Hollywood - Here's how to nail the aesthetic
5 tips to living a high-fashion lifestyle on a budget

22 Jul

5 tips to living a high-fashion lifestyle on a budget
Latest fashion articles.
Bride
Proposal goes wrong as man accidentally drops ring into the ocean

13 Sep

Proposal goes wrong as man accidentally drops ring into the ocean
Queen Elizabeth used coupons to buy her wedding dress with 10 000 pearls and 24K...

13 Sep

Queen Elizabeth used coupons to buy her wedding dress with 10 000 pearls and 24K gold thread
'Undressed' to impress - You won't believe how long it took to create this 'nude'...

11 Sep

'Undressed' to impress - You won't believe how long it took to create this 'nude' wedding dress
How South Africa helped bring together Queen Elizabeth's 2.7 meter tall wedding cake

09 Sep

How South Africa helped bring together Queen Elizabeth's 2.7 meter tall wedding cake
Latest bridal articles
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo