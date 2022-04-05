05 Apr

add bookmark

'My partner of 9 years and father of my child is living a double life, I only see him 24 days a year'

accreditation
Bonolo Sekudu
A woman's long-distance relationship has left her in anguish.
A woman's long-distance relationship has left her in anguish.
Photo: Cavan Images

  • Nonku Dlamini* has been in a long-distance relationship for nine years, she is convinced that she is being cheated on and lied to.
  • She has a five-year-old daughter with her partner whom she sees for 24 days a year even though he has paid lobola for her.
  • After countless conversations about living together, things are tense between them and they have not spoken to each other this year.

After nine years of being in a long-distance relationship with her partner, Nonku Dlamini* realises she has been played, lied to and possibly cheated on, and it hurts.

This year was supposed to be their 10th year anniversary but things have taken an ugly turn.

Nonku is South African and her partner is from Swaziland but this didn’t stop them from falling in love and planning a life together.

“We've always planned to stay in South Africa together after marriage but from our deep conversations he was never willing to stay with me on a full-time basis,” she tells us.

READ MORE | 'Living apart for 14 years with the love of my life made me hold on to false hope'

The reason for this? He would always say, “I am a hustler, I have to work for you guys.” 

While trying to heal her broken heart, she pens her thoughts down and shares with W24 that she has practically been a single parent because he's never there to be a ‘family man’ although he's financially consistent.

“I would only see him once a month for two days and that was it. So basically about 24 days in 365 days, crazy right? But that is my reality. I never really had a problem until last year when he came to pay half of lobola for me,” she shares.

Paying lobola for her in 2021 was a glimmer of hope, she hoped that this would mean they would start making plans to live together.

“The long-distance just didn't make sense anymore and I kept on bringing it up. So on the 20th of January 2022, I jokingly sent him a meme stating how a long-distance relationship doesn’t work but he took offence and sent me this long hurtful voice note detailing how sick and tired he is about this whole thing like it's his responsibility alone,” Nonku adds.


READ MORE | What if an affair could be the start of a necessary conversation about sex and intimacy for couples?

To date, her partner and technically, husband, has gone mum. This after Nonku told him that she is willing to even leave her career and start afresh, all she wants is to live with her man and daughter as a family.

“I'm so sad to say I've never seen him since this year started and it's even embarrassing. I suspect that he has an affair and things are deep hence he doesn't want me to go to Swaziland because he knows I'm going to find out.

“I don't even see us making it through and feel like this could be the end of us. Heartbreaking as it is, there's no better reason to justify his reaction about the whole thing,” she adds.

READ MORE | Poisonous partnership: How to recognise it and rescue yourself from the toxic dynamic

After all these years, Nonku is starting to see the truth for what it is.

She explains, "Vibes don't lie and I can safely say long-distance relationships do not work and it's true when they say it's either you are in it alone or you are fooling yourself. Cheating and being lied to are leeway for having affairs and exploring interests with other people is inevitable. The sad part is sicknesses, unwanted pregnancies and depression can surface."

READ MORE | Are you sabotaging your love-life?

Her focus now is on healing and raising her daughter to be a strong independent woman. 

“I didn't wait because I wanted to, but I did because I believed in us but pity it was all a dream. I have so many trust issues now and doubt I will ever look at him the same or trust anything about him because he disappointed me to the core,” Nonku shares.



Not her real name*

Do you think Nonku's worry is warranted? Would you consider being in a long-distance relationship? Tell us here.

Follow us on social media: FacebookTwitterInstagram 

Sign up to W24's newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cheatinglovelong distance relationship
Voting Booth
Do you think it's important to get married in this day and age?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's important in order to create a family unit and for companionship
23% - 344 votes
Not at all. Being single is far more liberating
8% - 124 votes
There is no general answer to this, it's each to their own
49% - 716 votes
Yes, society still frowns on unmarried people, especially women
2% - 24 votes
It depends on whether you are able to find a compatible partner
18% - 260 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Fashion
PHOTO | H.E.R. pays homage to Aretha Franklin on the Grammys red carpet

04 Apr

PHOTO | H.E.R. pays homage to Aretha Franklin on the Grammys red carpet
PHOTOS | The quirky Grammys outfit that had everyone talking

04 Apr

PHOTOS | The quirky Grammys outfit that had everyone talking
PHOTOS | Hollywood holds back with subdued Grammys fashion

04 Apr

PHOTOS | Hollywood holds back with subdued Grammys fashion
PHOTOS | Beyoncé pulls out a risqué dress at the Oscars afterparty, we bow!

31 Mar

PHOTOS | Beyoncé pulls out a risqué dress at the Oscars afterparty, we bow!
Latest fashion articles.
Bride
Tinder couple meets while on vacation in Dubai, spends 9 months apart and just got...

05 Apr

Tinder couple meets while on vacation in Dubai, spends 9 months apart and just got married in Zürich
'I’m 25 and happily engaged but my parents think I’m too young for marriage'

04 Apr

'I’m 25 and happily engaged but my parents think I’m too young for marriage'
WATCH | Bride's theatrical wedding entrance goes viral, but not everybody loves it

01 Apr

WATCH | Bride's theatrical wedding entrance goes viral, but not everybody loves it
Woman turns up to her sister-in-law's wedding in a matching dress

31 Mar

Woman turns up to her sister-in-law's wedding in a matching dress
Latest bridal articles
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo