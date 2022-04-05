'My partner of 9 years and father of my child is living a double life, I only see him 24 days a year'

Nonku Dlamini* has been in a long-distance relationship for nine years, she is convinced that she is being cheated on and lied to.

She has a five-year-old daughter with her partner whom she sees for 24 days a year even though he has paid lobola for her.

After countless conversations about living together, things are tense between them and they have not spoken to each other this year.

After nine years of being in a long-distance relationship with her partner, Nonku Dlamini* realises she has been played, lied to and possibly cheated on, and it hurts.



This year was supposed to be their 10th year anniversary but things have taken an ugly turn.

Nonku is South African and her partner is from Swaziland but this didn’t stop them from falling in love and planning a life together.

“We've always planned to stay in South Africa together after marriage but from our deep conversations he was never willing to stay with me on a full-time basis,” she tells us.

The reason for this? He would always say, “I am a hustler, I have to work for you guys.”

While trying to heal her broken heart, she pens her thoughts down and shares with W24 that she has practically been a single parent because he's never there to be a ‘family man’ although he's financially consistent.

“I would only see him once a month for two days and that was it. So basically about 24 days in 365 days, crazy right? But that is my reality. I never really had a problem until last year when he came to pay half of lobola for me,” she shares.

Paying lobola for her in 2021 was a glimmer of hope, she hoped that this would mean they would start making plans to live together.

“The long-distance just didn't make sense anymore and I kept on bringing it up. So on the 20th of January 2022, I jokingly sent him a meme stating how a long-distance relationship doesn’t work but he took offence and sent me this long hurtful voice note detailing how sick and tired he is about this whole thing like it's his responsibility alone,” Nonku adds.





To date, her partner and technically, husband, has gone mum. This after Nonku told him that she is willing to even leave her career and start afresh, all she wants is to live with her man and daughter as a family.

“I'm so sad to say I've never seen him since this year started and it's even embarrassing. I suspect that he has an affair and things are deep hence he doesn't want me to go to Swaziland because he knows I'm going to find out.

“I don't even see us making it through and feel like this could be the end of us. Heartbreaking as it is, there's no better reason to justify his reaction about the whole thing,” she adds.

After all these years, Nonku is starting to see the truth for what it is.

She explains, "Vibes don't lie and I can safely say long-distance relationships do not work and it's true when they say it's either you are in it alone or you are fooling yourself. Cheating and being lied to are leeway for having affairs and exploring interests with other people is inevitable. The sad part is sicknesses, unwanted pregnancies and depression can surface."

Her focus now is on healing and raising her daughter to be a strong independent woman.

“I didn't wait because I wanted to, but I did because I believed in us but pity it was all a dream. I have so many trust issues now and doubt I will ever look at him the same or trust anything about him because he disappointed me to the core,” Nonku shares.









Not her real name*

Do you think Nonku's worry is warranted? Would you consider being in a long-distance relationship? Tell us here.



