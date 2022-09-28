What to do when your partner's family doesn't like you - 'Your happiness matters the most'

A woman took to social media to share her pain of being "hated" by her boyfriend's father.

Is it realistic to want to leave a relationship because you don't get along with your partner's family?

Life coach Thandiwe Mothiba says: "It's always great to receive a blessing from the in-laws, but unfortunately, it is seldom the case."

Everyone in a relationship wants to get along with their partner's family. A healthy and nurturing relationship with them is beneficial not only to you but to your relationship too.



But unfortunately, this is not a perk everyone enjoys in a relationship.

"I have found a man who I love and loves me, but he has a very toxic, hateful dad who hates me and actively does anything he can to break us up, including praying that I die," she wrote.

She goes on to say that the situation wears her out.

"My heart hurts so much."

If you can relate to what Jennifer is going through, this is what Thandiwe advises:

1. The husband/boyfriend should engage those disheartened and explain why the partner is important to them.

2. Try gathering information about what they don't like about the person to ascertain if there's common ground.

3. Reinforce to the family that they will not always agree with their choices but should support what makes them happy.

4. The partner should protect the one directly affected at all costs, which may mean keeping them away from the in-laws.

5. Communication is critical, don't leave things hanging or think they will resolve themselves. Have that difficult conversation with the family about this.

Not getting along with the family is a deal breaker for some couples.

Relationships have been left in shambles because of unresolved differences that are irreconcilable with in-laws. But is it realistic to want to leave the relationship because you don't get along with your family?

"Leaving the relationship because of parents or family is unrealistic. One will become bitter in the end. Stay and find alternatives to resolve this. Your happiness matters the most," she adds.

What would best inform the decision to stay in the relationship is the support of the partner who makes you feel secure, loved and wanted regardless of the rejection and hate from the family.

Thandiwe says the partner must protect the other by keeping them away from the family but also reassure them of their love regardless of what the family says or does.

"It may not be easy at first, but the family will see things his way eventually. Even if they don't, his happiness comes first."