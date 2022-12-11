Dad refuses to pay for daughter’s fourth wedding - ‘I will help her with the next one’

In today's society it is possible for a marriage to not workout and end in a divorce.

This bride-to-be has tied the knot three times and now she's about to walk down the aisle for the fourth time.

She wants her father to pay for the wedding but he refuses and says he'll pay for the fifth wedding.

TLC has a show called, 'Addicted to Marriage' that follows women who love to get married on their journey to tying the knot once again. Some of the women on the show have gotten married at least four or five times.

A woman who could easily fit into the show as a cast member, is a Reddit bride who is tying the knot for the fourth time and expects her father to pay for the wedding. However, the father refuses and mocks her by saying he will pay for her next wedding which will be her fifth wedding.



Taking to Reddit to vent is the father of the bride who begins telling story by saying that her 32-year-old daughter has been divorced thrice already.

"She got married at 25 to the love of her life. I gave her $15 000 (R259 489,50) as help for the wedding. The marriage lasted three years," the father says.

He continues to say his daughter once again found love at the age of 30 and decided to tie the knot again in an intimate ceremony.

"She married the love of her life when she was 30. I gave her $5 000 (86 494, 05) for a much smaller, more intimate wedding. This marriage lasted one year," he adds.

The bride-to-be then became pregnant with a boy while she was married to the second husband, however, by another man who isn't her husband. "She married the guy that got her pregnant while she was married to husband number two. They divorced before my grandson was one," he adds.

He then adds that the bride-to-be has now found new love and wants to tie the knot again, she asked her father to pay for the wedding, however, he refused saying that he will pay for the next one.

"She has met the love of her life and needs money for the wedding. I said I would help her with the next one."

The daughter then started crying and told her mother that her dad doesn't believe in her future. "My wife wants me to make peace by giving her some money, but I think it's a waste," the father adds.

The father didn't explain if he indeed paid for all three weddings but he definitely paid for the first two weddings, hence some people assumed he paid for all three weddings while others believe he only paid twice.

Users of the platform jumped on the comment section to support the father and let him know that he is not wrong, with one saying, "You've already paid for two weddings and she's now a grown up with kids of her own. If she wants to get married again, she can foot the bill this time." Another added, "You didn't have to pay for the first one. You were generous to pay for three. No reason at all to continue investing in something that has failed repeatedly."

