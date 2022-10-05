05 Oct

Get married now, pay later: Lay-by weddings are becoming a trend in the US but how does it work?

Compiled by Futhi Masilela
Photo: Delmaine Donson
  • Weddings can be quite expensive and after the pandemic experts have said that prices have skyrocketed. 
  • Now, with more platforms emerging to assist, couples are paying less for their special day, and we just might be seeing more weddings as a result.
  • The latest wedding trend is for people, particularly in the US, to wed now pay later using lay-by payment plans.

Weddings, no matter your budget, can pinch your wallet. So, brides and grooms are taking a new route. They're putting their wedding on lay-by or 'Wed Now and Pay Later'.

FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle explained how the new trend works. Looking at online platforms and magazines, the average wedding costs $28 000 (almost R500 000). Traditionally that is paid in different ways like parents chipping in, siblings helping out, or loans. 

READ MORE | Queen Elizabeth used coupons to buy her wedding dress with 10 000 pearls and 24K gold thread

Lately, US couples have turned to a 'Wed Now and Pay Later' trend like the lay-by system where you agree to instalment payments. They're using a site called Maroo where you can book services for your wedding but pay later.

Do you have a story to share? Tell us here.

Sign up to W24's Newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways.

This is how the site works:

  • You first pick the participating vendor.
  • Then Maroo does a soft credit check.
  • Thereafter you select a payment plan which can be three, six or twelve months. They also have the traditional, pay half now and the rest later.

READ MORE | Groom runs off and leaves bride stranded at wedding, but she keeps the party going

Once you're approved Maroo pays the vendors, and you pay off your short-term loan to Maroo and its interest free.

There is no sign up fee. There are now more emerging platforms that are doing the same, however they are not quite there yet. You will be hearing more about those in the next couple of months.

This is a game-changer for a lot of brides and grooms trying to get a wedding together. Only time will tell if South African vendors and businesses will be taking the same route.


