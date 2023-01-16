Woman stops abusive dad's wedding to woman he cheated on mom with

Those who object at a wedding are usually people who dated one of the individuals getting married.

However, one woman objected at her father's wedding to his new girlfriend.

She says the bride is the same woman her father cheated with while he was married to her mother.

We usually see it in movies or hear stories about someone objecting at a wedding when the pastor asks the guests if they have anything to say or "forever hold their peace".

One woman took the opportunity at her father's wedding and asked Reddit users if she was wrong for causing a scene.

The anonymous woman took to Reddit, telling users that she and her sisters recently travelled across the country to attend their father's wedding to the new woman in his life.

"Due to my father being unfaithful to my mother with the woman he was marrying, being highly abusive to my mother and his children. The 30-year age gap between them, my sisters and I were uncomfortable with the whole situation. We were trying to get through the weekend without getting too upset and spending time with the little family we had at the wedding," she shared.

She added that the bride's family refused to speak to them during the wedding.

"We tried to have a good time and ignore the inevitable toasts and speeches that came before the ceremony, that mentioned how uncomfortable his girlfriend's family felt about my father having a 'pre-made family' and how they found it difficult to welcome us into theirs," she added.

She said at the wedding, she and her sisters walked down the aisle as the bridesmaids before the bride followed them.

"I suddenly felt overwhelmed with emotion and tears began to form in my eyes. As it got to the 'I do' part of the ceremony, my sisters and I held hands and braced for the ring bearer to stand up in a short while. I quickly composed myself and released my sisters' hands, which I had been tightly holding," posted the woman.

As the priest spoke of the legal requirements to carry out the wedding ceremony, such as asking those present if they were aware of any impediments to the marriage, such as adultery and any vows of celibacy, the woman couldn't hold herself back.

"Something sparked inside of me, and I quickly raised myself out of my seat, and before I could stop myself exclaimed to the priest and those who were staring at me astonished about the wrongdoings that led up to this poisonous marriage that disrupted so many lives," she added.

Her father then turned to her in anger. "As hard as I try, I cannot stop picturing the pure disgust he possessed as he locked eyes with me, before he turned to face his fiancée."

The fiancée let out a whimper and dashed out of the room. Her maid of honour and the groom's father followed her.

After she disrupted the wedding, her father and his fiancée never got married. It has been months, but she still feels guilty about what she did.

Fortunately for her, Reddit users were on her side, with one saying: "You are valid in your feelings, and it is wrong for your father to pretend that nothing wrong ever happened. His whole relationship was based on a wrong."

Another said the woman was being brave for doing what she did. "He made his bed and all that. I think you were utterly brave, and it was your reaction to all that he has given you."

Source: Reddit