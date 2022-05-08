Bride furious at bridesmaids after they refuse to pay for bridal shower - 'They are selfish'

A bride-to-be got angry that her friends did not want to fund her bridal shower.

She shared her story on Reddit, labelling her bridesmaids as selfish.

She explains that she had to cancel her rehearsal party and may also cancel her bachelorette party.

Taking to Reddit, the bride-to-be said she is upset that her bridesmaids refused to fund her bridal shower and expected the bride herself to pay instead.

The bride-to-be also said she's been forced to cancel her rehearsal dinner and may even need to cancel her bachelorette party if her bridesmaids don't start contributing.

"This wedding has become a nightmare, to the point where I have been trying to figure out if we can elope instead, but since it's only four months away, I'm trying my hardest to make my wedding happen,” she wrote.

"I just had to cancel my bridal shower because no one wants to pay for it. I was expected to basically pay for most of it.

"I cancelled my rehearsal dinner and now might need to cancel my bachelorette party too.

"It's like these girls didn't know they had to pay for stuff when I made it clear what they were responsible for. They have been so selfish. I just want to tell them they ruined my wedding, but I also don't want more drama."

Fellow Reddit users were not on the bride-to-be’s side. One commented: “You want to get married, you pay for it. If you want a fancy wedding, you pay for it. It's really not hard to understand.

“Get a grip," a third stated, "It's entitled brides like this that give everyone a bad name.”

Another said: “As a bridesmaid, the only thing I had to pay for was what I wore the day of the wedding. The way I grew up, either the parents of the bride paid for it, or the bride and groom paid for it. If you want it, pay for it. Simple. Don't expect others to spend money on your wedding. That doesn't even make sense.”

Source: Reddit

