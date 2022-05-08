08 May

add bookmark

Bride furious at bridesmaids after they refuse to pay for bridal shower - 'They are selfish'

accreditation
Compiled by Palesa Chidi
Illustration photo by Getty Images
Illustration photo by Getty Images
  • A bride-to-be got angry that her friends did not want to fund her bridal shower.
  • She shared her story on Reddit, labelling her bridesmaids as selfish.
  • She explains that she had to cancel her rehearsal party and may also cancel her bachelorette party.

Taking to Reddit, the bride-to-be said she is upset that her bridesmaids refused to fund her bridal shower and expected the bride herself to pay instead.

The bride-to-be also said she's been forced to cancel her rehearsal dinner and may even need to cancel her bachelorette party if her bridesmaids don't start contributing.

"This wedding has become a nightmare, to the point where I have been trying to figure out if we can elope instead, but since it's only four months away, I'm trying my hardest to make my wedding happen,” she wrote.

READ MORE | Bridesmaid's dress doesn't fit so she demands new dress from bride and accuses her of fat-shaming

"I just had to cancel my bridal shower because no one wants to pay for it. I was expected to basically pay for most of it.

"I cancelled my rehearsal dinner and now might need to cancel my bachelorette party too. 

"It's like these girls didn't know they had to pay for stuff when I made it clear what they were responsible for. They have been so selfish. I just want to tell them they ruined my wedding, but I also don't want more drama."

Fellow Reddit users were not on the bride-to-be’s side. One commented: “You want to get married, you pay for it. If you want a fancy wedding, you pay for it. It's really not hard to understand.

READ MORE | 'I'm not having a bachelorette party; I want my bridesmaids to fund a spa trip for me instead’

“Get a grip," a third stated, "It's entitled brides like this that give everyone a bad name.”

Another said: “As a bridesmaid, the only thing I had to pay for was what I wore the day of the wedding. The way I grew up, either the parents of the bride paid for it, or the bride and groom paid for it. If you want it, pay for it. Simple. Don't expect others to spend money on your wedding. That doesn't even make sense.”

Do you think the bridesmaids should pay for the bridal party and rehearsal dinner? Tell us here.

Source: Reddit

Follow us on social media: FacebookTwitterInstagram.

Sign up to W24's newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weddingbachelorette partybridebridesmaids
Voting Booth
Do you think it's important to get married in this day and age?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's important in order to create a family unit and for companionship
23% - 478 votes
Not at all. Being single is far more liberating
9% - 195 votes
There is no general answer to this, it's each to their own
49% - 1038 votes
Yes, society still frowns on unmarried people, especially women
2% - 32 votes
It depends on whether you are able to find a compatible partner
18% - 378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Fashion
Designer Fikile Sokhulu on how her brand embraces 'slow fashion'

2h ago

Designer Fikile Sokhulu on how her brand embraces 'slow fashion'
PHOTOS | This vintage-loving couple has spent over R196 000 on WW2 era clothing

07 May

PHOTOS | This vintage-loving couple has spent over R196 000 on WW2 era clothing
WATCH | Meet the 62-year-old woman living her dream as a model - 'Age is not a...

06 May

WATCH | Meet the 62-year-old woman living her dream as a model - 'Age is not a curse, it's a gift'
Comic Con Africa puts local fashion scene to the test with sew-a-thon

06 May

Comic Con Africa puts local fashion scene to the test with sew-a-thon
Latest fashion articles.
Bride
Here's how to make your wedding easy for your guests

08 May

Here's how to make your wedding easy for your guests
Bride furious at bridesmaids after they refuse to pay for bridal shower - 'They...

08 May

Bride furious at bridesmaids after they refuse to pay for bridal shower - 'They are selfish'
PHOTOS | Couple who cancelled wedding 5 times due to Covid finally marry with...

08 May

PHOTOS | Couple who cancelled wedding 5 times due to Covid finally marry with doggy as ring bearer
WATCH | Ukrainian soldier proposes to girlfriend with a grenade in his hand

04 May

WATCH | Ukrainian soldier proposes to girlfriend with a grenade in his hand
Latest bridal articles
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo