Couple, who were set up by their mothers, ties the knot after winning two wedding competitions

- A few generations ago, the couple’s grandparents met after moving to South Africa from Portugal.
- The bride’s parents met at a church that was started by the groom’s grandparents and years later, the couple’s mothers who were friends, set them up.
- Now, years after they were set up, they are married after winning two wedding competitions, one for the wedding and one for the honeymoon.
Meet 28-year-old Abigail Fortunato Dos Santos and Miguel Guerreiro Dos Santos whose love story sounds like it's straight from a telenovela. The couple’s story began three generations ago when their grandparents met upon migrating to South Africa.
“Miguel’s grandparents Joaquim do Cerro Guerreiro and Julia Guerreiro, emigrated from Portugal and landed in South Africa,” Abigail says. They started the first Evangelical church in the country, the same church Abigail’s family attended. Abigail’s mother also met her father at the same church and both the couple’s grandmothers sang together in the church’s choir.
The couple’s parents attended the same biblical school in Portugal and they all lived in Johannesburg but later, Abigail’s parents moved to Cape Town. Fast forward a few years later in 2008, Abigail’s mother, Carla, went to visit Miguel’s mother Noemi in Joburg and she passed along Miguel’s number.
“I jumped onto the opportunity to talk to him. Little did we know our mothers were playing match maker. We started talking on Mxit and maintained contact on and off,” she adds. Miguel remained in the friendzone until he climbed out successfully in 2017. The couple was in a long-distance relationship for five months and in 2017 Miguel proposed at a restaurant called Mellissa’s in Blouberg, Cape Town.
What sealed the deal for the couple to move forward was the values and beliefs they shared. “He was always warm and kind towards me and he understood my ‘Monica from Friends’ ways,” she says.
For Miguel, it was the immediate glow Abigail had when they met and how she stood out from the crowd. When he proposed, he involved Abigail’s twin sister and disguised the gathering as a photoshoot for a photographer friend of theirs, Ardeen van Heerden who also captured the moment.
Miguel showed up and popped the question and after Abby said yes, they went to Blouberg beach to have an engagement photoshoot which led to the same images that won them their second wedding competition – A honeymoon in Mauritius at LUX Belle Mare.
On the day of the proposal Abby says it felt like home away from home. “When he asked me to be his wife, it was like everything I wanted in that moment. A love so pure. The thoughtfulness and details he put into making the day special was everything. He made sure that our nails were done and we love that our families were all there together,” she adds.
The couple didn’t have enough funds to get married and then a friend suggested they use a photographer named LV-Star Creative who was also running a wedding competition. They entered the competition in December and the winner was announced in February the following year when they had already called off the wedding. After deciding that the wedding was back on, they won the competition that covered all aspects of the wedding including glam and the wedding dress.
After that, a friend suggested they enter another competition, which they did and won their 5 night stay honeymoon. The couple tied the knot in Stellenbosch at Moederkerk for the ceremony and Doornbosch Hall for the reception. The bride wore a wedding dress by Robyn Roberts Bridal wear and her bridesmaids wore a dress from Bride & Co in Century City.
Being married is a lifelong dream they’ve had, that has been fulfilled. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl and they hope in the next five years to see more memories made and continued joy in their marriage. They also hope to have a better understanding as communication is something that needs to be continuously worked on.