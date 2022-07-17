Couple, who were set up by their mothers, ties the knot after winning two wedding competitions

A few generations ago, the couple’s grandparents met after moving to South Africa from Portugal.

The bride’s parents met at a church that was started by the groom’s grandparents and years later, the couple’s mothers who were friends, set them up.

Now, years after they were set up, they are married after winning two wedding competitions, one for the wedding and one for the honeymoon.



Meet 28-year-old Abigail Fortunato Dos Santos and Miguel Guerreiro Dos Santos whose love story sounds like it's straight from a telenovela. The couple’s story began three generations ago when their grandparents met upon migrating to South Africa.

“Miguel’s grandparents Joaquim do Cerro Guerreiro and Julia Guerreiro, emigrated from Portugal and landed in South Africa,” Abigail says. They started the first Evangelical church in the country, the same church Abigail’s family attended. Abigail’s mother also met her father at the same church and both the couple’s grandmothers sang together in the church’s choir.



What sealed the deal for the couple to move forward was the values and beliefs they shared. “He was always warm and kind towards me and he understood my ‘Monica from Friends’ ways,” she says.

For Miguel, it was the immediate glow Abigail had when they met and how she stood out from the crowd. When he proposed, he involved Abigail’s twin sister and disguised the gathering as a photoshoot for a photographer friend of theirs, Ardeen van Heerden who also captured the moment.

Miguel showed up and popped the question and after Abby said yes, they went to Blouberg beach to have an engagement photoshoot which led to the same images that won them their second wedding competition – A honeymoon in Mauritius at LUX Belle Mare.

On the day of the proposal Abby says it felt like home away from home. “When he asked me to be his wife, it was like everything I wanted in that moment. A love so pure. The thoughtfulness and details he put into making the day special was everything. He made sure that our nails were done and we love that our families were all there together,” she adds.

The couple didn’t have enough funds to get married and then a friend suggested they use a photographer named LV-Star Creative who was also running a wedding competition. They entered the competition in December and the winner was announced in February the following year when they had already called off the wedding. After deciding that the wedding was back on, they won the competition that covered all aspects of the wedding including glam and the wedding dress.

