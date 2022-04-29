2h ago

add bookmark

McDonald's proposal goes viral after woman declines: She shook her head and walked away

accreditation
Compiled by Bonolo Sekudu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Illustration by Getty Images
Illustration by Getty Images

South Africans love wedding proposals so much that they often want to be part of the wedding like they did with the famous KFC wedding.  

Unfortunately, a McDonald's proposal is trending for a not so successful reason.

On 27 April, a couple went into a McDonald's at Sandton City Mall and the man is seen behind a woman who is placing an order. He proposes and she seemingly declines before storming off.

READ MORE | Smitten Cape Town couple with 21-year age gap is melting hearts with surprise proposal at Nandos

Sibusisiwe Moyo was in the store when it all happened. "People started coming when they saw him on his knee. He was on his knee for approximately three minutes," she tells us. 

The man was persistent and hoping to hear a 'yes' as he held a black box, presumably with a ring in it, in the air, but the woman kept shaking her head. 

She seemed agitated and angry. She eventually turned around to speak to the man on his knee but whatever she was saying didn't look like something good was about to happen.

On-lookers tried to get her to say yes, but she walked out of the store and left him there.

"She just walked away and continued walking out the mall, and he followed her," Sibusisiwe says. Leaving a disappointed crowd behind.

READ MORE | A woman from the UK tells us how #KFCWedding touched hearts all over the world - 'It was in our newspapers, on TV, everywhere'

At the time of publishing we were unable to get comment from the couple.

Do you have a wedding story to share with us? Tell us about it here.

Follow us on social media: FacebookTwitterInstagram

Sign up to W24's newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mcdonaldsweddingsproposal
Voting Booth
Do you think it's important to get married in this day and age?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's important in order to create a family unit and for companionship
23% - 442 votes
Not at all. Being single is far more liberating
9% - 176 votes
There is no general answer to this, it's each to their own
49% - 953 votes
Yes, society still frowns on unmarried people, especially women
2% - 31 votes
It depends on whether you are able to find a compatible partner
18% - 351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Fashion
MmusoMaxwell win the The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation

3h ago

MmusoMaxwell win the The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation
SAFW ushers in a fashion spectacle with 20 designers to showcase Spring/Summer 22...

28 Apr

SAFW ushers in a fashion spectacle with 20 designers to showcase Spring/Summer 22 collections
Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman on vintage Black fashion styles

26 Apr

Ralph Lauren partners with Morehouse and Spelman on vintage Black fashion styles
Burberry's Lola bag has arrived - here's how the stars wore it

22 Apr

Burberry's Lola bag has arrived - here's how the stars wore it
Latest fashion articles.
Bride
McDonald's proposal goes viral after woman declines: She shook her head and walked...

2h ago

McDonald's proposal goes viral after woman declines: She shook her head and walked away
PHOTOS | Viktor & Rolf present luxury bridalwear with an edge in Spring/Summer23...

22 Apr

PHOTOS | Viktor & Rolf present luxury bridalwear with an edge in Spring/Summer23 collection
Woman wears the same dress to all her friends’ weddings- ‘They think I’m cheap’

19 Apr

Woman wears the same dress to all her friends’ weddings- ‘They think I’m cheap’
WATCH | Ukrainian woman and Russian man flee war to get married at the US-Mexico...

15 Apr

WATCH | Ukrainian woman and Russian man flee war to get married at the US-Mexico border
Latest bridal articles
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo