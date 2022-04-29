McDonald's proposal goes viral after woman declines: She shook her head and walked away

South Africans love wedding proposals so much that they often want to be part of the wedding like they did with the famous KFC wedding.

Unfortunately, a McDonald's proposal is trending for a not so successful reason.

On 27 April, a couple went into a McDonald's at Sandton City Mall and the man is seen behind a woman who is placing an order. He proposes and she seemingly declines before storming off.

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh ?? pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ??Certified Fixer?? (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

READ MORE | Smitten Cape Town couple with 21-year age gap is melting hearts with surprise proposal at Nandos



Sibusisiwe Moyo was in the store when it all happened. "People started coming when they saw him on his knee. He was on his knee for approximately three minutes," she tells us.

The man was persistent and hoping to hear a 'yes' as he held a black box, presumably with a ring in it, in the air, but the woman kept shaking her head.

She seemed agitated and angry. She eventually turned around to speak to the man on his knee but whatever she was saying didn't look like something good was about to happen.

On-lookers tried to get her to say yes, but she walked out of the store and left him there.

"She just walked away and continued walking out the mall, and he followed her," Sibusisiwe says. Leaving a disappointed crowd behind.

READ MORE | A woman from the UK tells us how #KFCWedding touched hearts all over the world - 'It was in our newspapers, on TV, everywhere'

I watched this 10 times like why is she buying her kid so much McDonald’s and walking off without it ?????? then when he stood up I was thinking “oh maybe they’re taking it home but she couldn’t push it” nothing in me said this was a proposal bc why are you in McDonald’s https://t.co/jNU7DSssfc — Lovina ?? (@LiveLaughLovina) April 28, 2022

It’s sad he thought he had a one up on her to propose at the McDonald’s in front of everyone. I just know he wasn’t listening to her cause she probably said how she wanted her proposal https://t.co/IXPzeTun5Q — Shadrach, Meshach, & A Bad Negro ?? (@PlushyPoussey) April 28, 2022

She has a right to decline… proposal in McDonald’s is wild af ???????? https://t.co/8I6lULlJGe — Authentically Ananda ?? (@NandaMonet) April 28, 2022

At the time of publishing we were unable to get comment from the couple.

Do you have a wedding story to share with us? Tell us about it here.

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram