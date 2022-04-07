WATCH | Love and war collide as couple gets married in Ukraine building destroyed by war





Love knows no bounds indeed; even in the middle of a war, it persists.



Anastasia and Anton Sokolov from Ukraine, Kharkiv, got married in a country that has been under attack and destruction since the Russian invasion.

As seen in a video by Euro News, they got married in a subway against a historical building destroyed by the war.

The bride and groom were beaming into each other’s eyes. They were surrounded by civilians and journalists who wanted to capture the out of the ordinary celebration.

This was no glitzy ceremony, no time for make-up and dress fittings, but Anastasia made an effort to look like a bride. She wore a cream-white silk dress with a layer of a tulle fabric to give it a bridal look.

Anton and Anastasia have no plans to go on a honeymoon anytime soon. One day, they want to go somewhere with a beach and palm trees. Before that happens, there is a war to win, and brutal days ahead. But yesterday, there was hope, and beauty, and love inside the ugliness. pic.twitter.com/4WNT42KfiE — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 4, 2022





She wore a flower crown with a veil over her bald hairdo to accessories her look. Anastasia also wore black knee-high, thick-soled boots with a leather jacket to top it all off.



And oh, what is a wedding without champagne? They made a toast as they said ‘I do’ in the subway.

There have been other couples who got married during the war in Ukraine. In March YOU wrote a story about Ukrainian soldiers Lesya Ivashchenko and Valeriy Filimonov who put their guns down for a while so they could tie the knot.

At their wedding ceremony they were surrounded by armed soldiers on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

It was a rare moment of cheer for Ukrainian reservists at a Kyiv checkpoint, when two among them exchanged wedding rings in front of fellow fighters and a military chaplain pic.twitter.com/RLh1a9w438 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 7, 2022

Russia’s war in Ukraine. The wartime wedding, Brovary, Kyiv region. 13 March 2022. (@epaphotos / Roman Pilipey)



Ukrainian chaplain and combat medic Yevgeny leads a wedding ceremony for a couple who are members of the Ukrainian military, inside a hospital in Brovary, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Qf0Wn9spWQ — Roman Pilipey (@RomanPilipey) March 13, 2022

