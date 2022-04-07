07 Apr

add bookmark

WATCH | Love and war collide as couple gets married in Ukraine building destroyed by war

accreditation
Compiled by Bonolo Sekudu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


Love knows no bounds indeed; even in the middle of a war, it persists.

Anastasia and Anton Sokolov from Ukraine, Kharkiv, got married in a country that has been under attack and destruction since the Russian invasion.

READ MORE | Fancy tying the knot in Italy? Italian region offers R33 000 to couples who get married there

As seen in a video by Euro News, they got married in a subway against a historical building destroyed by the war.

The bride and groom were beaming into each other’s eyes. They were surrounded by civilians and journalists who wanted to capture the out of the ordinary celebration.

This was no glitzy ceremony, no time for make-up and dress fittings, but Anastasia made an effort to look like a bride. She wore a cream-white silk dress with a layer of a tulle fabric to give it a bridal look.


READ MORE | WATCH | Bride's theatrical wedding entrance goes viral, but not everybody loves it

She wore a flower crown with a veil over her bald hairdo to accessories her look. Anastasia also wore black knee-high, thick-soled boots with a leather jacket to top it all off.

And oh, what is a wedding without champagne? They made a toast as they said ‘I do’ in the subway.

There have been other couples who got married during the war in Ukraine. In March YOU wrote a story about Ukrainian soldiers Lesya Ivashchenko and Valeriy Filimonov who put their guns down for a while so they could tie the knot. 

At their wedding ceremony they were surrounded by armed soldiers on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

Do you have a story to share? Tell us about it here.

Follow us on social media: FacebookTwitterInstagram.

Sign up to W24's newsletters so you don't miss out on any of our stories and giveaways. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weddingloverelationship
Voting Booth
Do you think it's important to get married in this day and age?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's important in order to create a family unit and for companionship
23% - 378 votes
Not at all. Being single is far more liberating
8% - 137 votes
There is no general answer to this, it's each to their own
49% - 788 votes
Yes, society still frowns on unmarried people, especially women
2% - 27 votes
It depends on whether you are able to find a compatible partner
18% - 289 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Fashion
What you need to know about insuring your exclusive designer items

11 Apr

What you need to know about insuring your exclusive designer items
1 blazer 5 ways: How to get the most out of this wardrobe staple

07 Apr

1 blazer 5 ways: How to get the most out of this wardrobe staple
In hand-making 400-year-old corset designs, I was able to really understand how...

11 Apr

In hand-making 400-year-old corset designs, I was able to really understand how they impacted women
PHOTO | H.E.R. pays homage to Aretha Franklin on the Grammys red carpet

04 Apr

PHOTO | H.E.R. pays homage to Aretha Franklin on the Grammys red carpet
Latest fashion articles.
Bride
WATCH | Love and war collide as couple gets married in Ukraine building destroyed...

07 Apr

WATCH | Love and war collide as couple gets married in Ukraine building destroyed by war
Tinder couple meets while on vacation in Dubai, spends 9 months apart and just got...

05 Apr

Tinder couple meets while on vacation in Dubai, spends 9 months apart and just got married in Zürich
'I’m 25 and happily engaged but my parents think I’m too young for marriage'

04 Apr

'I’m 25 and happily engaged but my parents think I’m too young for marriage'
WATCH | Bride's theatrical wedding entrance goes viral, but not everybody loves it

01 Apr

WATCH | Bride's theatrical wedding entrance goes viral, but not everybody loves it
Latest bridal articles
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo