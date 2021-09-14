1h ago

Whoopi Goldberg on her Valentino Met Gala dress: 'When you have 50 people helping, it's brilliant'

Compiled by Nthabi Nhlapo
Whoopi Goldberg was red carpet perfect in purple at the 2021 Met Gala event. She wore a custom Valentino cape, dress and gloves, created especially for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The actress did, however, admit that managing a gown of this nature is no easy feat. "When you have 50 people helping, it's brilliant. If I had to do it by myself, it would be rough," she said referring to her attire.

Whoopi Goldberg attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (All photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Asked if she could get into a taxi cab in her dress, the actress joked, "Not this time. The getting ready process was me laughing a lot, going 'really?'"

Normani, Dixie Damelio and Carey Mulligan were among other stars also dressed by Valentino for the event.

Whoopi recently revealed her new cannabis brand.

The brand, Emma & Clyde, was described as an elevated and socially conscious product line featuring a range of edibles, pre-rolls, flower and accessories for medical and recreational consumers.

This comes after the star ended her partnership with Maya Elisabeth on their Whoopi & Maya cannabis line in 2020 after four years.

