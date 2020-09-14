3h ago

Rihanna thinks dating apps can create great relationships, but she won't be using them anytime soon

Rihanna attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photographed by Chesnot
Rihanna thinks people who use dating apps are brave. The ‘Diamonds’ hitmaker is currently single after her three year relationship with Hassan Jameel ended earlier this year. But she won’t be going online to find new love, even though she knows it can be a way to find a great relationship.

“I don’t think dating apps are for me but people who use them are brave and I know they create a lot of great relationships these days,” she says speaking to New Magazine. When it comes to her perfect man, the singer wants someone she can build a life with.

“The ideal man for me is one who wants to build with you. I don’t think you can ever truly be happy in a relationship unless you are happy with yourself first. But once you are in that place, you want to be with a man who supports you and wants to build dreams and goals with you,” she adds.

Compiled by Futhi Masilela

