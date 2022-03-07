2h ago

add bookmark

'I pushed from beginning to end' - Brad Binder stoked with 2022 Qatar MotoGP podium finish

accreditation
Reuben Van Niekerk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at parc ferme during the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail Circuit on March 06, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at parc ferme during the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail Circuit on March 06, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Steve Wobser/Getty Images

 • The 2022 MotoGP season kicked off in Qatar on Sunday. 
 • South Africa's Brad Binder finished second, securing the best result for the KTM team at Qatar.
 • Younger brother Darryn Binder finished his first MotoGP race in 16th place.

The 2022 MotoGP season kicked off at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on Sunday (6 March), and South African Brad Binder delivered an excellent performance to claim second position. Now, the local hero is looking to bag a few more podiums this season.

Binder qualified 7th on Saturday afternoon, which is one of his best qualifying performances in his MotoGP career to date.

Binder took advantage of his third-row start and worked his way up to third position in the first few corners. Binder subsequently took second place from Marc Marquez on lap six.

READ | SA's Brad Binder starts 2022 MotoGP season with a stellar performance, takes 2nd place

Binder remained unchallenged in second place behind Pol Espargaro on the Repsol Honda until lap 14 when Ducati rider Enea Bastianini overtook him. 

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 04: Brad Binder of South Afric
Brad Binder of South Africa and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rides during the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail Circuit on March 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Race leader Pol Espargaro ran wide while battling with Enea Bastianini, handing second place to Brad Binder with four laps to go. Binder managed to keep Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez at bay to cross the line in second position.

Binder was one of the only front runners to race on the medium front and medium rear tyre. This allowed him to maintain his consistent pace and actually gain on the eventual race winner in the closing stages. 

After the race, the ecstatic KTM rider said: "It was a great day; actually, all weekend was great. To top the timesheets in FP1 on Friday was a bit of a shock. So I knew we were at a really good level. That being said, we had some issues over the weekend, but honestly, I felt so good and had so much confidence in the bike from beginning to end."

The Qatar circuit has been a challenging location for Binder's KTM outfit, and this result is the first top-six finish for any KTM at this circuit.

"I just need to say a massive thank you to KTM, they pulled this one out of the bag, and we have made such a huge step forward from where we finished last year; for us to be on the podium in Qatar is insane. This race last year was honestly the hardest race of the year, so I am really, really happy with the way things went. I am certainly looking forward to a few more podiums this year," added Binder.

Binder's Red Bull KTM team spent the winter refining their package, concentrating on improving rear grip out of the corners, and the changes have clearly paid dividends.

The local MotoGP hero has traditionally been a better racer than a qualifier. Performing well in qualifying is an aspect that Binder has been working hard on improving, and it has paid off. This weekend, a good qualifying position really allowed him to fight it out with the top contenders from the first lap, which was most undoubtedly pivotal in him eventually finishing on the podium.

Younger brother Darryn Binder qualified 24th in his first MotoGP appearance after a crash in qualifying and managed to improve his position to 16th by the end of the 22-lap race.

The MotoGP circus travels to Indonesia next, with the second race scheduled for the Mandalika circuit on 20 March.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ktm2022 qatar motogpdarryn binderreuben van niekerkbrad binderbikesmotogp
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Brought to you by
Voting Booth
Do you think Haas should keep Russia's Nikita Mazepin as a driver on their F1 team or not?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he's done nothing wrong.
38% - 42 votes
No, it sends a conflicting message.
32% - 35 votes
He's not a good driver anyway, they need someone new.
30% - 33 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
Hold my ECU: Owners of tuned cars remove engine control units to prevent them...

21 Jan

Hold my ECU: Owners of tuned cars remove engine control units to prevent them being stolen
It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain

02 Dec 2021

It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain
If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one

01 Dec 2021

If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one
Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car

04 Nov 2021

Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car
See more from Car Doctor
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo