24 Dec

add bookmark

Bernie Ecclestone: I don't think Lewis Hamilton is coming back to F1

accreditation
TEAMTalk Media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP walks in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Mark Thompson

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone thinks that Lewis Hamilton is not coming back next season amid retirement rumours doing the rounds via media.

The seven-time world champion has remained silent and been laying low ever since his controversial defeat at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, which cost him a record eighth F1 Title. Rival Max Verstappen won the race on the last lap.

Ecclestone was asked if he had spoken to Hamilton since the Abu Dhabi race in an interview with Blick.

"No, but a few days ago with his father," he said. "I immediately sensed that he wouldn't answer a question about his son's future. So we only talked business!

When asked what he thought Hamilton was going through, Ecclestone said: "I don't know, but I don't think he's coming back.

"His disappointment is too great. And you can understand that in a way. With seven world championship titles like Michael Schumacher, now it would be time to tackle his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur.

"There were certainly a lot of things that went wrong in the final laps," Ecclestone said, referring to the season-ending Abu Dhabi race.

"Race director Masi could have saved himself some trouble if he had stopped the race immediately with the red flag after the Latifi crash. Then it would have been a superfinal between Max and Lewis for the last three laps.

"Things really went wrong there. We can't change it anymore," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
2021 abu dhabi grand prixbernie eccelstonelewis hamiltonf1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Brought to you by
Voting Booth
Which of these factors are prohibiting you from buying an electric vehicle as your next car?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Prices should be more affordable
18% - 43 votes
Our unreliable electricity source
12% - 28 votes
There's not enough charging infrastructure
10% - 23 votes
All of the above
60% - 140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain

02 Dec

It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain
If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one

01 Dec

If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one
Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car

04 Nov

Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car
OPINION | One of the worst pieces of motoring advice I've ever received

01 Nov

OPINION | One of the worst pieces of motoring advice I've ever received
See more from Car Doctor
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo