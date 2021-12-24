Bernie Ecclestone: I don't think Lewis Hamilton is coming back to F1

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone thinks that Lewis Hamilton is not coming back next season amid retirement rumours doing the rounds via media.

The seven-time world champion has remained silent and been laying low ever since his controversial defeat at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, which cost him a record eighth F1 Title. Rival Max Verstappen won the race on the last lap.

Ecclestone was asked if he had spoken to Hamilton since the Abu Dhabi race in an interview with Blick.

"No, but a few days ago with his father," he said. "I immediately sensed that he wouldn't answer a question about his son's future. So we only talked business!

When asked what he thought Hamilton was going through, Ecclestone said: "I don't know, but I don't think he's coming back.

"His disappointment is too great. And you can understand that in a way. With seven world championship titles like Michael Schumacher, now it would be time to tackle his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur.

"There were certainly a lot of things that went wrong in the final laps," Ecclestone said, referring to the season-ending Abu Dhabi race.

"Race director Masi could have saved himself some trouble if he had stopped the race immediately with the red flag after the Latifi crash. Then it would have been a superfinal between Max and Lewis for the last three laps.

"Things really went wrong there. We can't change it anymore," he added.