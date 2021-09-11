Bottas wins Sprint race but loses pole to Verstappen for Italian Grand Prix on Sunday

• Valtteri Bottas led a great Sprint race from pole on Saturday, but due to his engine penalty, will start at the back of the grid.

• Verstappen in P2, get promoted to pole, while Hamilton will start in P4 behind the two McLaren drivers.

• Hamilton had a terrible start and blew his chances to get an advantage.

• For more motoring stories, go to Wheels24





Lewis Hamilton lost further ground to championship rival Max Verstappen after finishing only fifth in Saturday's sprint race at the Italian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas delivered a fine win from pole at Monza, with Verstappen taking the runner-up spot and two crucial points.

The Red Bull driver will also start on pole for Sunday's Grand Prix, with Bottas sent to the back of the grid after taking on his fourth engine of the campaign here, one more than is permitted under the rules.





VALTTERI: “Today I enjoyed. It was a very clean race. We had good pace"



On starting at the back of the grid on Sunday: "It's not going to be easy. Let's see if we can do something. I'll give it all I have" #ItalianGP ???? #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/VRU5V0CsFB — Formula 1 (@F1) September 11, 2021

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo claimed third ahead of his teammate Lando Norris.

Not only did Hamilton fail to score, but he will now have his work cut out for Sunday's main event with a grid position of fourth – promoted one spot following Bottas' penalty – and both McLarens between him and Verstappen.

Hamilton started on the front row, but he staggered away from his marks and was gobbled up by Verstappen, Norris, Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly on the 430-metre dash to Variante del Rettifilo.





Heading into the opening chicane, Hamilton was the unwanted meat in a Gasly-Norris sandwich, and he cautiously navigated the opening two bends.

The Mercedes dropped to sixth before Gasly ran over his own front wing – damaged after bumping Ricciardo's McLaren – and slammed into the wall at the Curva Grande.

Gasly was unharmed in the accident, but the safety car was deployed as his wrecked AlphaTauri was removed from danger.

The sprint was ready to restart by lap four, and Bottas made no mistake in dropping Verstappen following a good exit from Parabolica.

As Bottas galloped into the distance, with Verstappen keeping the Finnish driver honest, Hamilton could make no immediate impression on Norris.





DANIEL: "It’s been a long time to wait to be in this position. It’s good to be back!"#ItalianGP ???? #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/SJGgqVt2Fr — Formula 1 (@F1) September 11, 2021

The seven-time world champion spent the following 14 laps on the back of Norris' gearbox, but the Mercedes-powered McLaren proved too quick in a straight line for Hamilton to cause his countryman any real problems.

Bottas, this week dropped by Mercedes, took the chequered flag 2.3 seconds clear of Verstappen at the Temple of Speed, with Hamilton crossing the line a distant 20 seconds adrift of his teammate.

On Ferrari's home turf, Charles Leclerc took sixth ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez started ninth and finished in the same position.

Result

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2.325s

3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 14.534s

4 Lando Norris McLaren 18.835s

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 19.978s

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23.203s

7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27.919s

8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 31.089s

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull 31.680s

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 38.671s

11 Fernando Alonso Alpine 39.795s

12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 41.177s

13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 43.373s

14 Nicholas Latifi Williams 45.977s

15 George Russell Williams 46.821s

16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 49.977s 1

17 Nikita Mazepin Haas 62.287s

18 Mick Schumacher Haas 65.380s

19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Racing 64.279s

Did not finish

Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri crash lap 1