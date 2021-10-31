F1: I'm stronger than I've ever been, says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has attributed his newfound mental strength and motivation to his social work off the track.

The seven-time world champion has been a champion for anti-racism and inclusivity in the sport. In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Hamilton revealed that this has made him less stressed in the paddock and reinforced his mental strength, as he can see a bigger picture.

"I think mentally, I'm stronger than I've ever been," said the Englishman.



"And I think that's been a real big part of it. I think I've been strong mentally for a long time anyway, but I think that's solidified me even more. And also, I don't get distracted by any of the stuff that's happening here, I arrive, and I do what I love doing. I think that's been a positive.

"This year, I've not been drawing on past experiences; I've been drawing on feeding off this energy of doing this positive work."





Those responsible for our safety should protect us all equally. Valerie’s Law aims to make that a reality through mandatory competency training for all gov agencies supporting domestic abuse victims. We have until Nov 1 to get 100k signatures. PLS SIGN https://t.co/7B99RaYzHv — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 29, 2021

Hamilton added that off-the-track social work had given his life more purpose, allowing him to enjoy racing more freely.

"So now it's the work that I'm doing in the background, and then I'm turning up, and I'm enjoying this job," he continued.

"Is it helping me race? I think so, yeah. It's like my new drive, and I feel like it's giving me more longevity because we have to do a lot of work. I feel like it also gives my life real purpose. Racing is not a purpose; it's something you do."